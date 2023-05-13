This Mother’s Day, a Prior Lake woman is putting smiles on deserving mothers’ faces who have children hospitalized at the Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Since 2016, Jane O’Hern has organized a group of May Kay consultants to donate thousands of dollars worth of their products to mothers who have to spend their special day at their child’s bedside at the children’s hospital. She believes every mother should feel special on the heartwarming holiday.

