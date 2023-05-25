Prior Lake’s youngest residents got a chance to get hands-on with the city’s largest working trucks and other heavy equipment for its annual Somethin’ ‘Bout A Truck event on Tuesday, May 23, at 17073 Adelmann St. SE in Prior Lake.
According to Nick Monserud, assistant public works director, a little over 600 people attended the free event. The family-friendly event featured a paint-a-plow, a construction-themed obstacle course and food trucks.
“We had 604 people attend our Somethin’ ‘Bout A Truck event, which was almost double from our attendance last year,” Monserud said. “Jill Stilwell and our excellent public works team planned out every detail of this event, which was a great success. We had many smiling, excited kids coming in and leaving exhausted or not wanting to leave at all. It was a great opportunity to have the community take a look behind the scenes of public works, meet the team and explore the equipment that we utilize daily.”
Jessica Phillipich, Prior Lake resident, said she and her husband, John, wanted to check out the event to give their toddler, Ethan, 2, an opportunity to get up close and personal with his favorite trucks.
“We wanted to see all the trucks and we have a toddler who obviously loves all things trucks and construction vehicles,” Phillipich said. “We live close by so we just decided to come up here.”
Trina Sommer, another Prior Lake resident, said it was her family’s first time at the city’s touch-a-truck event and said the event was entertaining and educational.
“This is our first time at touch-a-truck, we’ve been to a couple of other city events,” Sommer said. “We really like Music in the Park and we’ve done the Candy Crawl, but this is our first time here and it’s a lovely event.”
Sommer added that her children truly enjoyed the event and said more families should come and check it out every year.
“First off, it’s very economical, it’s free. But it’s also a family atmosphere and it’s something that kids enjoy doing. The fact that they get excited when they see the trucks on the road and now they get this chance to get up close and personal to them, it’s every kid’s dream,” Sommer said. “It’s great, the kids love climbing up and I think the biggest thing was our youngest was really hoping that he could drive off in a vehicle and he was slightly disappointed that it was not the case.”