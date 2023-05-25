Prior Lake’s youngest residents got a chance to get hands-on with the city’s largest working trucks and other heavy equipment for its annual Somethin’ ‘Bout A Truck event on Tuesday, May 23, at 17073 Adelmann St. SE in Prior Lake.

According to Nick Monserud, assistant public works director, a little over 600 people attended the free event. The family-friendly event featured a paint-a-plow, a construction-themed obstacle course and food trucks.

