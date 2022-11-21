Toy Corner red wagon

The Toy Corner’s signature red wagon, now overflowing with animals, was originally donated by family friends of Susan Williams and the co-founders of the North St. Paul Toy Shelf.

 Photo by Meg Britton-Mehlisch

The Prior Lake High School Junior Optimist Club will be collecting toy donations through Dec. 11.

Bring a new or gently used unwrapped toy at any of the drop off locations. The club needs toys for 4-year-olds and teens.

