For the past 20 years, dancers of all ages in the community have walked through the doors of Premiere Dance Academy, located at 4616 Colorado Street, SE, in Prior Lake, and it continues to welcome more dancers.
In recognition of the dance studio’s 20th anniversary, it recently held a 20th Recital at Prior Lake High School where almost five shows sold out to an audience full of of family, friends, former dancers, community members and more on June 3 and 4.
“We held our recital at PLHS and we had five shows over the course of two days,” Cassie Norgren, co-owner of Premiere Dance Academy said. “All of them were nearly or sold out. I think we seat about 650 in that auditorium, so, quite a few people were in attendance, which was really fun.”
According to a press release from the dance studio, the studio believes that the anniversary celebration was a true testament to the influence the studio has had over the last two decades.
History of Premiere DancePremiere Dance Academy was established in 2003 by Dawn Schulberg and her two daughters, Norgren and Callie Solis, who all had a passion for dance and saw a need for a dance studio in the community after the City of Prior Lake Dance, a city-sponsored recreational dance program, decided to end its program.
“Me, my mom and my sister are the owners together, and we opened it in 2003,” Norgren said. “My mom led the pack starting it back then, and then all three of us have been a part of it since. We all have different roles but we’re all owners of the business together.”
Norgren said she and her sister grew up in the world of dance and have been dancing their whole life.
“We grew up dancing in Prior Lake since we were born. We were dancing when it was just the City of Prior Lake program. It was run by the city through the recreational department and then we danced through high school,” Norgren said. “I went off to college and my sister was finishing high school. The city was deciding if they wanted to continue on with it or not and so my mom and us decided to run with it and take over the program and we started our own studio.”
20 years laterNorgren said after dancing basically her whole life, she now has a new role of being an instructor and getting to teach others how to dance.
“I love the studio in general because of the relationships I get to create and I love dance and being able to express myself, and now as a teacher, I love watching kids being able to feel confident,” Norgren said. “It’s important to have a group of people supporting them. I think it’s really important now, especially in todays age to see that.”
Norgren also said her background in education has helped her in her role of being an instructor, a role she said she feels very comfortable in.
“The students start pretty young and they stay in the same place until they get to high school so it’s really fun to watch them grow up,” Norgren said. “I went to school for elementary education, so, I love the educational side of it as well. It’s like bringing different tools to the classroom.”
Norgren said the dance studio currently has 13 instructors and between 450 and 500 students at any given time. The dance studio also offers classes of different styles of dance including tap/jazz combination, ballet, lyrical, hip-hop and features different programs for boys, Dads and Dollz and Darby’s Dancers, which provides an opportunity for children with special needs to participate in the performing arts through dance education.
Other programs include competition teams, kickline, and preschool classes.
“We do competitions around Minneapolis because it’s a big mecca for dance,” Norgren said. “Sometimes, we travel in the summer. We’re going to San Diego for nationals.”
Norgren, her sister and her mother thanked the community for supporting them for the past 20 years.
“I’ve just enjoyed watching the impact we’ve had on the community. We have a lot of teams that do outreach throughout the community like volunteering and the community have given back to us with donations for certain programs,” she said. “I think the involvement has been really special and I also have enjoyed watching kids that I taught way back when and now have their own kids that are in the studio. It’s such a family experience and a great bond that we have.”
Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.