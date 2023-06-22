For the past 20 years, dancers of all ages in the community have walked through the doors of Premiere Dance Academy, located at 4616 Colorado Street, SE, in Prior Lake, and it continues to welcome more dancers.

In recognition of the dance studio’s 20th anniversary, it recently held a 20th Recital at Prior Lake High School where almost five shows sold out to an audience full of of family, friends, former dancers, community members and more on June 3 and 4.

Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.

