This Memorial Day, Prior Lake will host a quintessential slice of Americana to honor the men and women who have fallen to protect our country’s freedoms.
People of all walks can sit back and relax and enjoy America’s favorite pastime at a Prior Lake Jays vs. Mudcats exhibition baseball game on Monday, May 29, at Veterans Field of Memorial Park in Prior Lake.
The Prior Lake Amateur Baseball Association boasts that Prior Lake has had a long tradition of amateur baseball for over 60 years. Before Prior Lake High School even existed, amateur ball players were representing Prior Lake.
Joseph “Tex” Chapman, director of operations for PLABA, said he has worn many hats within the organization over the years, including being a former ball player himself.
“I’ve actually played for both teams (Jays and Mudcats) and I’ve been general manager of both teams,” Chapman said. “As a player, I was on the ‘87 Jays, and then came back when the Mudcats started in ‘91 and played for them for 17 years.”
History of PL ballChapman said the Memorial Day ball game holds a lot of meaning to the local association, as well as the park itself.
“A couple years ago I tried to get us a game on Memorial Day due to the significance of the park, “Chapman said. “The land was purchased by veterans and a lot of the early work was supported by our local VFW post, so, I thought it was a fitting day to celebrate local baseball and recognize the significance of Memorial Park itself.”
Chapman also said when the local VFW purchased the land back in the 1940s, it dedicated the ball field to past and current veterans.
“When the city rededicated the park after a parks and library referendum in ‘97 — they rededicated it and renamed it formally as Veterans Field of Memorial Park,” Chapman said. “We play and cheer for those who can’t or missed the opportunity. When the VFW purchased the land, they also dedicated it to those who served and dedicated their lives to their country.”
Not only does Chapman have a long personal history with Prior Lake’s two ball teams, he said he also comes from a family of veterans and knows the importance of honoring them on Memorial Day.
“In lieu of charging admission, we’re going to have a donation system and the proceeds from concession sales will be donated to a local veteran’s charity,” Chapman said. “We also have a long history of past and current veterans who have been players for both teams.”
100 years of Minnesota town ballThis year, amateur baseball in Minnesota is celebrating 100 years of local baseball and will be celebrating by honoring former and current players, many of which include post world war veterans.
“This year amateur baseball is celebrating its 100th season and it’s a throwback before TV, the Twins, and before most of the things we take for granted,” Chapman said. “Amateur teams are compromised of players across Minnesota representing their communities. The ages of the players are generally from high school on up. Over it’s history, town ball has been a representation of the community itself in terms of where the players are coming from and the fans too. The 100 year anniversary theme will be going on all year leading up to the championships on Labor Day.”
Chapman said he believes that local baseball is one of Prior Lake’s most beloved traditions Lake and gives a peek of what it was like in the community many years ago.
“At this point, for me, it really truly is one of the last old time things in Prior Lake. There are very few things that remain from what the community was like 30 to 40 years ago,” Chapman said. “We’ve had a good supportive baseball community here. It’s something that brings people together from different walks of life and lifestyles. For me, it’s getting out in the state and seeing all the great parks and meeting new people.”
According to the Minnesota Baseball Association, there are 300 teams in Minnesota, making it easily the most prolific state in the country in terms of participation.
If you go
Time: Opening pitch is thrown at 5 p.m.
Date: Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)
Place: Veterans Field of Memorial Park, 5181 Memorial Trail SE in Prior Lake
Cost: Admission will not be charged. PLABA will be requesting donations of any amount. Proceeds from concessions will be donated to a local veteran’s charity.