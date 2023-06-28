The Prior Lake Association's annual Fourth of July Boat Parade and fireworks extravaganza is back and ready to light up the lake in red, white and blue this Independence Day.

The popular event is set to kick off at 1 p.m. on the Upper Lake near the docks at Charlie’s on Prior, 3950 Green Heights Trail SW. After a brief judging period, the sheriff’s boat will lead the parade under the Hwy 21 bridge, through the channel and to the lower lake.

Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.

