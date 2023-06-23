The Prior Lake Association’s 2023 Dive the Lake event was another success which pulled out tons of trash from various parts of Prior Lake.
On Saturday, June 17, about 40 volunteers including divers, boat captains, deck hands and many more participated in the annual lake garbage haul.
Adam Proehl, president of the PLA, said the event took place at various hotspots around the lake where boats are known to congregate and anchor, including the beach area off No-Name Island, in front of Reed’s Island, the docks around Knotty Oar and a couple of points on Lower Prior Lake.
“It went great. We had a great morning for it and good attendance of divers,” Proehl said. “We don’t know how much the trash weighed, but was definitely in the ton category.”
Key sponsors and volunteers for the event included A Diver’s World in Lakeville, Knotty Oar Marina in Prior Lake, Charlie’s on Prior, Minnesota Mermaid & Paddle, Prior Lake Rotary, Ugo Waterproof Phone Cases and the Prior Lake Fire Department.
Proehl said the purpose of the event is to raise awareness to keep the lake and surrounding environment clean for everyone to enjoy.
“We know we can’t get all the garbage that’s in the lake with a one tank, two-hour dive event. However, we want to clean up what we can and raise awareness about some of the junk that ends up in the lake,” said Proehl. “We just want to remind everyone to treat the lake with the respect it deserves. It was here long before all of us and will be around long after we’re done having our fun on it. It’s on all of us to be good stewards of this tremendous gift to our community.”
This year’s treasures included a couple chairs, tires, several anchors, an Iowa State Cyclones flag, some long wooden posts that sunk years ago, the top of a boat lift, numerous sunglasses and lots of cans and bottles.
In years past, memorable treasure salvaged included cell phones, wallets and even a Yamaha snowmobile.