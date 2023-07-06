It was a beautiful overcast day this Independence Day in Prior Lake which made it perfect for the annual Fourth of July boat parade hosted by the Prior Lake Association.
The popular event had 20 entries this year and did not disappoint when it came to their themes.
Adam Proehl, president of PLA, said the parade had a great turnout of participants and spectators.
"There had to be hundreds of boats carrying thousands of spectators," Proehl said. "We had amazing participants and the crowds came out in force. We are in awe of the entries and so appreciative of everyone who showed up to watch."
This year's winners were Cece Just of Pinnacle Family Homes with their Barbie themed boat that took home first place and a $500 grand prize, Karrie Schuller's Lightning on the Lake which was an homage to "Grease" and took home second place and $250, and Theresa Halicki's Taco Boat placed third and won $100.
Proehl said a panel of judges selected the winners based on the following criteria of creativity, enthusiasm and participation of the boat crew, how well they represented their chosen theme and overall "wow" factor.
"We had so many great entries," Proehl said. "The judges had their work cut out for them. I didn’t envy them."
This year's honorable mentions were Brian Campbell's The Lake is Mariovelous (A Super Mario Bros. theme), Mike Smoak's Midway: Deadliest Catch, Carol Breeggemenan's Paradise Bay Party Animal and Karen Lorinser's take on Barbie.
Each honorable mention received a $40 gift card to Charlie's on Prior.
Proehl said there was a tie for best patriotic theme which went to Susan Carlson and Tony Trulen. Best Laker Pride went to Melissa Denman's Prior Lake-Savage Area school bus, which won $250.
Later in the evening, the association's 57th annual fireworks show went off without a hitch at Watzl's Beach.
"It was a great show and we had lots of great feedback," Proehl said.
Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.