A worldwide photography project that tries to both learn and share the meaning of peace has come to a Prior Lake church this month.
Minneapolis photographer John Noltner's "A Peace of My Mind," an exhibit of portraits and of the subjects' own ideas about peace and where it comes from, will be at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church through Sunday, Dec. 15.
Noltner will give a keynote speech on the subject at 6 p.m. that evening.
Subjects include veterans, refugees and others of various backgrounds from around the country and world. No single person has all of the answers for how to live in peace, Noltner said in an interview Sunday. But there are good examples and lessons everywhere even amid today's controversy and anger.
"What I've seen at the same time is a desire to find a better way to be together," he said. "This creates a space where people get to talk about their closest-held beliefs."
Tony Thomas, a Tennessee musician and one of the exhibit's subjects, said peace to him means helping his fellow man through service and music, for example. Sheila Goldtooth, a Najavo healer and instructor in Arizona, said it means thinking of others, including non-humans.
"Being in peace basically means being in harmony with everything that exists in Mother Earth and Father Sky," she said in an excerpt quoted in the exhibit.
Noltner's visit is part of a push to explore a concept that's central to Christianity and the Christmas season, said Karolina Stark, communication director for Shepherd of the Lake.
Today's political climate is a rough one, she said, and "it’s easy to just be like, oh, let’s forget all of that" for the holiday. But St. Francis of Assisi said people must have peace in their hearts before speaking about it to others, Stark said.
The church also brought on local designer Lydia Francis, who provided large wreaths and doves that decorate the church's walls and symbolize peace for Advent.
"Those two projects are kind of hand-in-hand," Stark said.
Several church members also joined Noltner's project, posing for portraits and sharing their thoughts.
Pastor Korla Masters, for instance, pointed to the importance of knowing the difference between peace and conflict avoidance and of confronting systems that harm people. Senior Pastor Dan Poffenberger alluded to work by the church and others to help people experiencing homelessness.
"Peace happens when we attend to the peace of our neighbors," he said.