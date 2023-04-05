Volunteerism is at the heart of many Prior Lake organizations, and the City Council honored those efforts ahead of National Volunteer Week.
In honor of the special proclamation, Parks and Recreation Manager Steve Hart highlighted the countless volunteer opportunities and projects the city has done over the past year.
Hart said the city's volunteer projects and individuals have made a tremendous impact in the community and city operations.
"Later this month, April 16-22 is nationally recognized as Volunteer Week in the U.S. and we wanted to follow suit here in Prior Lake," he said. " I want to take a moment to highlight some of our volunteer projects and volunteer individuals from the past year and share with the council and the community the impact that our community's volunteers have had in our city operations and the services we've been able to provide."
First up, Hart said the Prior Lake High School Jr. Optimist Club and the Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club volunteers their time every year to help the city in areas they need help with.
"Prior Lake High School Jr. Optimist Club did a service project at one of our city playgrounds spreading mulch which is an important safety aspect of the playground. It's a task that frees up our city staff to work on other projects," Hart said. "We had a volunteer group associated with the Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club to do a cleanup of Lakefront Park last June. You can see the fruits of their labor from their afternoon in the park."
Hart said recognizing and encouraging volunteerism helps promote a culture of service and deeper connections throughout the community.
"Another group from PLHS, the boys lacrosse team, volunteered at Memorial Park. They help us out with much needed after winter cleanup to get the park and ball field ready for spring and summer," Hart said. "Hopefully we don't have to postpone their service project this year due to any snow but they are interested in coming back out in early May to get Memorial Park looking great once again."
Hart said another group that volunteers a great deal of their time is the city's Friends of the Parks program. He said the goal of the program is to provide more meaningful volunteer opportunities for individuals and groups within the city’s park system, while providing valuable assistance towards the city’s annual park maintenance efforts. The program allows individuals or groups to select from a list of needed projects that vary in scope and scale throughout the city’s 55+ parks.
"Our Friends of the Parks is a program that we call our volunteer initiatives in Prior Lake, specifically pertaining to volunteer opportunities that we coordinate within our park and trail system," Hart said. "In 2022, over 100 volunteers spent over 450 total hours on service projects that benefitted our park system. This project is usually done in the fall when it's easy to identify buckthorn and spans over a two-week period."
According to Hart, Prior Lake Boy Scouts of America troops is yet another group of individuals who seek volunteer opportunities with the city.
"Another form of volunteering that we coordinate throughout the city is we get several requests per year from local Eagle Scouts for opportunities to complete their capstone eagle service project," Hart said. "Many of them choose the city as their beneficiary of that project. We do our best to come up with some meaningful projects and ones that will make an impact on our parks and satisfy the needs of their program as well."
Throughout the year, Hart said the parks and rec department constantly seek volunteers for its popular events such as Chalk Fest and Decembrrr Dazzle.
"Our recreation department also has a lot of volunteer opportunities to be engaged throughout the year. Our big events are the most popular ones for volunteers and the ones we need the most," Hart said. "We have a handful of volunteers that help our with our Chalk Fest event in September each year and then our Decembrrr Dazzle event in December we had some an awesome group of Jr. Optimists club members from the high school help out and make that event a great success as well."
In addition, Hart said that Club Prior is an extension of the recreation program. He said more than 20 individuals volunteered for over 1,200 hours at the club throughout 2022. Club volunteers did everything from gardening and organizing fall events.
In total, Hart said the city had 170 individual volunteers in 2022 that worked over 1,800 hours.
"The national average value of volunteer services in 2022 is $30 per hour. So, if you take all those hours and put a dollar amount to that, it's at least $54,000 in time and resources that was donated to the city through these volunteer efforts," said Hart.
For more information on volunteer opportunities with the city of Prior Lake, visit PriorLakeMN.gov.