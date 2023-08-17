This past weekend, downtown Prior Lake was hustling and bustling as a few thousand people attended the highly anticipated Prior Lake Days sponsored by the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The event, which supports local businesses, was held Aug. 11-12. Hundreds of vendors lined up on Main Avenue as attendees checked out their products and businesses.
“It went awesome. This is my 22nd Lakefront Days/ChamberFest, now known as Prior Lake Days,” Sandi Fleck, president of the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce said. “People loved the new name. Over 1,100 plus people attended Friday night for the Viking Liquor Barrel Business Expo/Wine Tasting Event.”
On Saturday, Fleck said the event featured family-friendly activities for people of all ages to enjoy.
“We had free inflatables, face painting, balloonist, Kidsdance, princesses, Connect 4 and Jenga big games,” Fleck said. “We also had the XL Outdoor Living corn hole tournament, where 45 teams showed up. Midbros Brothers also rocked the street dance.”
Fleck said this year’s Prior Lake Days was one of the best ones yet and thanked everyone who attended and announced the dates for next years event.
“What a fantastic time at Prior Lake Days on Saturday,” Fleck said. “Thank you to all that came, played, vended, sponsored and danced. We will see you Aug. 9 and 10, 2024.”
Residents echoed the statement on social media and said they thoroughly enjoyed the event.
“What an awesome event,” said Daran Adair, CEO and Founder of Ameri-can Hospitality Consulting. “It was so much fun seeing everybody out celebrating and supporting local businesses and our community.”