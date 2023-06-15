City Hall Prior Lake

Prior Lake City Hall, 4646 Dakota St SE, Prior Lake.

 File photo by Jacqueline Devine/Southwest News Media

Prior Lake has received the highest rating — AAA — from Standard and Poor’s S&P Global Ratings, according to a press release from the city.

According to the city, this upgrade (from previous AA+ rating) indicates the highest possible bond rating a city can receive. The AAA rating is essentially the city’s credit score of financial management and creditworthiness.

