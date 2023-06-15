Prior Lake has received the highest rating — AAA — from Standard and Poor’s S&P Global Ratings, according to a press release from the city.
According to the city, this upgrade (from previous AA+ rating) indicates the highest possible bond rating a city can receive. The AAA rating is essentially the city’s credit score of financial management and creditworthiness.
The government’s bond rating evaluates the city’s ability to repay its debt in full and on time. A bond rating of AAA is attractive to investors because the city is considered low risk. This means the City of Prior Lake can now borrow funds for projects at a lower interest rate with fewer dollars being paid towards interest, according to the release.
Also according to the release, when S&P considered the city’s upgraded rating to AAA, they closely viewed the city’s history of strong financial performance, tax base growth, debt and liabilities profile and very strong management.
Finance Director Cathy Erickson noted in the release that the city’s management team prepares a 10-year financial plan that includes the city’s operational needs, capital needs for streets, equipment and facilities and utility rates to provide water and sewer services.
The AAA rating has been a top priority for city leadership and city council and to see it through is a credit to their collective work.
“Cathy Erickson and the finance staff are as diligent as it gets. We know we are in good hands with them,” said Jason Wedel, city manager. “To set a goal and achieve it so quickly is remarkable and a testament to all of their hard work.”
“As interest rates continue to rise, the AAA rating could not have arrived at a better time for our city,” Mayor Kirt Briggs said. “A AAA rating is the highest a city can earn. This achievement creates a win for all Prior Lake taxpayers as we’ll see more bang for our buck on any future projects that might require financing.”
About 9% of Minnesota cities rated by S&P are AAA bond rated.