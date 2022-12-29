The Prior Lake Fire Department has been informed it has not been awarded the Staffing for Fire and Emergency Response grant that would fund fully fund the cost of hiring 12 full-time firefighters for their first three years.
The news came earlier this December following a city council meeting that approved the 2023 preliminary budget and tax levy that included the city's transition to a full-time fire department.
"It’s unfortunate that we didn’t receive the grant. It isn’t what we would have preferred, but thanks to our city council and city leaders we were prepared for either scenario," PLFD Chief Rick Steinhaus told the American. "So, thankfully we still get to move forward with a full-time fire department."
At the Sept. 19 city council meeting, the council directed staff to move forward with budget preparation with the assumption that the city will implement the full-time fire staffing model in 2023, regardless of whether federal funds in a SAFER grant are received. The budget assumed that the city will not receive the grant.
According to the city, the cost for 12 full-time firefighters is roughly $1.3 million. The city set aside funds in the budget over the next three years to help plan for the cost. As part of the 2023 budget proposal, that funding is being pushed ahead and tapped earlier so a full-time department can be funded now.
According to previous reporting, the $17.3 million budget, approved unanimously, is a 13.35% increase over 2022; the full-time fire department comprises 5.62% of the levy increase.
Steinhaus also said the fire department will be moving forward as normal and continue providing fire services to the community.
"At the end of the day, we just couldn’t continue to operate as a fully paid on-call fire department," Steinhaus said. "We appreciate all that our paid on-call firefighters do, and we’ll continue to need them, but people lead busy lives and asking somebody to drop what they’re doing at a moment’s notice for part-time pay just isn’t sustainable."
Steinhaus added that as the community grows, the need for public safety grows and having firefighters available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and at a moment’s notice can literally mean the difference in saving a house or somebody’s life.
"Right now, we’re moving forward with the hiring process. We’ll be bringing in 12 full-time firefighters in July and with that, we’re remodeling Fire Station No. 1," Steinhaus said "Emergencies can happen any time during any day so the fire station has been retrofitted with a remodeled kitchen, living space and bedrooms so our firefighters can be available around the clock and at a moment’s notice."
Currently, Prior Lake has 33 part-time, on-call firefighters serving a 74 square mile area. In addition to Prior Lake, the department also services Credit River and Spring Lake Township. The city budgets for 50 firefighters, but part-time pay cannot keep pace with today’s competitive job market. So, retention of part-time firefighters is a challenge, their response times are also a challenge. When an emergency call comes in, firefighters literally drop what they are doing, drive into the station, and head out on the call — average response time is 8 minutes and 57 seconds. That’s well below the National Fire Protection Association’s standard for arrival on scene at 6 minutes with a staffed crew.
Implementation of the full-time fire department is anticipated to begin in July 2023. Part-time, on call firefighters will still be staffed and would continue to assist on an as needed basis.