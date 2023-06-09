Smriti Datta, 18, just graduated from Prior Lake High School on Thursday, June 8, and finished her high school journey with a bang by self-publishing her second novel, “The Art of Two Souls Colliding.”
The ambitious writer and entrepreneur has a long list of achievements and accolades she has achieved throughout her high school career, including placing in the top 10 in the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando this past April representing PLHS, being the second highest scorer for National Speech and Debate Association in the history of PLHS, serving as president of National Honor Society and vice president of DECA for her high school chapter, and she was one of two students who earned a full tuition scholarship to the University of St Thomas through the Schulze Foundation for entrepreneurship.
Datta was also this year’s commencement speaker at the PLHS class of 2023 graduation.
Since her childhood, Datta has written several short stories and poems and in 2020, she published her debut novel, “Enchanted Creatures Don’t Exist...”
In Datta’s new book, “The Art of Two Souls Colliding,” the romantic comedy follows two characters by the names of Elliot Silas and Alexander Maxwell who are high school lovers and polar opposites who eventually fall for each other, hard.
Copies of the book are available for purchase on Amazon for $14.99 and wherever books are sold.
(Editor’s note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.)
Prior Lake American: Tell us about your new book, “The Art of Two Souls Colliding,” what is it about?
Smriti Datta: I love to write what I read, and I’m a huge romance reader. Essentially, when I went into writing the novel, one of my favorite writing tropes is enemies to lovers. So, I wanted to write something that is super fun for me, as a reader, to see in other novels. It follows a girl (Elliot Silas) who is very bubbly. I sort of put parts of my personality into her, and she goes on a very interesting journey in her senior year where she’s finding her identity and figuring out who she wants to be after she graduates. At the same time a new boy (Alexander Maxwell) shows up at school and is also trying to figure himself out as well. These two become best friends very quickly and it’s a book that really focuses on self-love and finding yourself through your friends. It’s a really fun read and I had a blast while writing it.
PLA: That’s quite the endeavor, when did you start writing the novel?
SD: This novel I started after my first novel was published, which came out in September 2020. I began this one around December and it took almost a good year to write. My first novel had 90,000 words and this one has about 150,000 words. I just couldn’t stop writing. I was posting it on the writing platform, Wattpad, and it just blew up online. People from all over the internet were telling me that they really believed in my story and they really enjoyed it. I thought if they could find bits of themselves in the book maybe students in my community who are going through the same thing can also identify with it as well.
PLA: What grade were you in when you first started writing it?
SD: I was in 10th grade. I published the first one in September of my 10th-grade year as well but I wrote it sort of throughout the second semester of my ninth-grade into COVID.
PLA: How did you go about self-publishing?
SD: I followed the same route as I did with my first novel. I went through Kindle Direct Publishing on Amazon which offers self-publishing to anyone who wants to pursue a much bigger route. It was very quick and I had the novel written and I edited myself. The cool thing about this novel is I got to design the cover myself, unlike the first one where I had someone hired. I had a vision in mind and I really wanted it to come to life. I sat down on Canva and I played around with different graphics and I was really proud when the final piece came together. The actual process of publishing came together very quickly and in about a month or so it was all ready and good to go.
PLA: Have you always been interested in writing?
SD: Yes, ever since I was a child. My grandma always loved to tease me that she had copies of my short stories and poetry lying around the house. When I was a little girl, I attempted to write “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 3.” We still have my printed copy and it’s very funny to go back and read. I’ve always been attached to creativity and I’ve always looked for ways to express it. And for me, the biggest way is writing because I’m really grateful that it comes naturally and I just love to pursue it whenever I can.
PLA: Do you want to keep writing in the future?
SD: I would love to. I’m really excited because I’m going to be a Schulze Innovations scholar at St. Thomas for the next four years and I think the part about going to an amazing school that really encourages creativity within its students, allows you to be flexible with your schedule to pursue all your goals at the same time. I think that for me, I’ve always associated with writing and self-publishing books with being an entrepreneur, and I think entrepreneurship is the path I want to go down in the future. Whether I’m doing it as a hobby or opening up a publishing house one day, I would love to do it.
PLA: Now that you have closed your high school chapter, what is the proudest thing you’ve done in high school?
SD: This is a hard question. I think the thing that I’m most proud of more than anything else in high school was probably being able to serve as the president of NHS because I feel like I was able to influence the mindset that my mom always tells me. She always tells me that being kind is more important than being right and I really wanted to make our school a much more inclusive place so I helped host a major talent show. I actively tried to include every student in school whether it’s through the different events that we had or just going up to people in the hallway and giving them hugs and saying hi. I’ve truly enjoyed the legacy that I’ve left behind.
PLA: How excited were you when they told you that you were going to be this year’s commencement speaker?
SD: When I received the news I was blown away and I cried for a good hour because the thing is, PLHS has done so much for me. It’s given me so many different opportunities. I think it’s the biggest honor that I got to go on the stage and thank everyone who has done everything for all the students. It’s amazing. I’ve always wanted to say goodbye in a really meaningful way because I love this school so much and I love this district.
PLA: What advice do you have for people that want to pursue their dreams and passions?
SD: My dad always tells me that if you set your mind to any goal, the entire universe will conspire to make it happen. If there’s anything that I would say to anybody is — work hard because the universe will conspire to make your dreams come true.
Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.