Smriti Datta, 18, just graduated from Prior Lake High School on Thursday, June 8, and finished her high school journey with a bang by self-publishing her second novel, “The Art of Two Souls Colliding.”

The ambitious writer and entrepreneur has a long list of achievements and accolades she has achieved throughout her high school career, including placing in the top 10 in the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando this past April representing PLHS, being the second highest scorer for National Speech and Debate Association in the history of PLHS, serving as president of National Honor Society and vice president of DECA for her high school chapter, and she was one of two students who earned a full tuition scholarship to the University of St Thomas through the Schulze Foundation for entrepreneurship.

