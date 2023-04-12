The Prior Lake High School Junior Optimist Club has a lot to be cheerful for as it continues to pay it forward with service projects to the community this year.

This Saturday, April 15, the club, along with the PLHS Student Council, will be having a bake sale fundraiser to raise relief funds for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. The bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school upper entrance.

