The Prior Lake High School Junior Optimist Club has a lot to be cheerful for as it continues to pay it forward with service projects to the community this year.
This Saturday, April 15, the club, along with the PLHS Student Council, will be having a bake sale fundraiser to raise relief funds for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. The bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school upper entrance.
Dan Steger, junior optimist club advisor, said the club chose to donate to the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes because it is a humanitarian crisis.
"It's a huge humanitarian crisis that's already faded from some people's minds. We started talking about this sale two months ago after those earthquakes happened," Steger said. "There's a million kids that are displaced from their homes and two countries that are not really in a position to rebuild after this. It's going to devastate both of those countries for many years."
The Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club Foundation will be matching the junior optimist club's funds up to $5,000.
Steger, who is also a member of the adult Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club, said the club has already completed 50 service projects this year so far and completed 47 projects in 2022. He said the club does an average of two service projects every week at the school, in the local community, the state and beyond.
When it comes to service projects, Steger also said project ideas come from multiple sources including club members themselves.
"I would say that 20% of projects come to us from other organizations," Steger said. "For example, the City of Prior Lake's Parks and Rec Department will say they're doing an event like Chalk Fest and need volunteers or community education will say they're going to have a Halloween party and also need volunteers. About 20% are requests from client organizations and 30% are things that we've done before like for Feed My Starving Children. These are things that we do again and again, and 50% of them are new, the members of the club come up with them."
According to Steger, the junior optimist club at PLHS is the largest student organization at the high school with over 200 members and counting. It is also one of the largest junior optimist clubs in the country.
"It's super rewarding. I don't know how we got to be so big, it's kind of like a snowball effect," Steger said. "I know that a lot of our members recruit more members. I do some hyping on social media to get more members at the beginning of the school year but kids join all year long and they're still joining. That really makes me feel good because that's a sign that shows that they value what they're doing. It's really exciting."
Steger said the club was recently recognized by a major non-profit client, Catholic Charities, and was also recognized by the city government for their volunteerism with city projects.
"Gen Z is an incredibly idealistic group of kids. They really want to make the world better. I thought this job was going to be really hard to come up with projects and motivate kids, but I don't have to do much of anything, honestly," Steger said. "The energy behind these projects are so strong. The sign ups fill and kids show up and have a good time and want to come back."
Steger said one of the reasons he thinks students come back every year is because they have fun and they feel like they're making a difference in the world.
"The kids have fun and make new friends. I always go in with a high moral ground of how we're changing the world and changing people's lives," Steger said. "For a lot of them it's about giving back and making a difference and really helping. I hope the initial thing is that they find a place to belong in such a huge high school. I hope that we are welcoming."
Steger also said the club makes it easy for students to volunteer and let's them know they don't have to do anything on a large scale to make them feel like they're making a difference. He said sometimes the smallest gestures make the biggest impact.
"I want them to see that they themselves can make a difference in the world," he said. "You don't have to be Martin Luther King Jr. to make a difference in the world and I think that message resonates with them. We're welcoming and I try and teach them that they have that power."
Steger added what's new this year is that the club will be doing outreach to organizations and form long-lasting partnerships with them to volunteer over the years instead of doing projects at random. In addition, Steger also said the club is looking to expanding to elementary and middle schools because junior optimists can start as early as 6 years old.
"Instead of doing a bunch of projects seemingly unrelated, we're trying to form relationships with client nonprofits to do ongoing programs to continue over the course of many years," Steger said. "We've reached out to Catholic Charities, Ronald McDonald House, and we are doing a mentoring program in the middle schools. This way kids that really want to dig deeper have an opportunity to do that and there's a leadership position that goes along with each of those things."
Last year, the PLHS Junior Optimist Club raised over $12,000 from another bake sale fundraiser benefitting Ukrainian refugees displaced from war.
For more information on the PLHS Junior Optimist Club, visit https://www.plhsactivities.org/home.