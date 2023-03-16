The Prior Lake Lions Club will host the Easter Bunny at the Prior Lake VFW Post 6208 on Sunday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m.-noon for a pancake breakfast. All are invited to this annual event. Children’s activities and a clown will entertain.
The club has been busy collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids in boxes around town, collecting food for the CAP Agency, and plastic for our fifth bench which will be presented to city hall.
The club participated in the Prior Lake Polar Plunge, Cub Scouts, MLK Jr. Day Breakfast at the High School, and Kidsight screening kindergarten to second-grade children for vision problems.
Looking forward, club members and families will be at the Landscape Arboretum for the D-Feet Hearing walk on June 3, and working with the Prior Lake VFW Post, Rotary and Optimists on a joint project for Prior Lake.
Once again, the club will work with the Rotarians at the Lakefront Music Fest in July.