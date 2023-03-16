Easter Bunny

The Prior Lake Lions Club will be welcoming the Easter Bunny on Sunday, March 26, at the Prior Lake VFW Post 6208.

 File photo by Unsie Zuege

The Prior Lake Lions Club will host the Easter Bunny at the Prior Lake VFW Post 6208 on Sunday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m.-noon for a pancake breakfast. All are invited to this annual event. Children’s activities and a clown will entertain.

The club has been busy collecting used eyeglasses and hearing aids in boxes around town, collecting food for the CAP Agency, and plastic for our fifth bench which will be presented to city hall.

