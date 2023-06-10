After a decade of discussing remodeling the Prior Lake VFW Post 6208 building, the more-than-100-year-old building is finally getting the renovation it deserves.
According to the Prior Lake VFW, the much-needed renovation started the day after Memorial Day, which the post said was fitting as the remodel will honor all veterans who are both deceased and still living.
Also according to the VFW, Stanley & Wencl, LLC, will be the general contractor and KSK-Designs will be the architect for the project. The project will cost approximately $1.1 million which is being funded by fundraisers, donations and a charitable loan from the Prior Lake branch of New Market Bank.
The renovation is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 1 of this year.
New and improved upgradesLeRoy Seurer, chairman of the remodel committee, said the building which is located at 16306 Main Ave. SE, is currently undergoing renovations to the post club rooms, bar and restaurant, and the front entrance, all located on the main floor.
“We just started on the front entry way. It will have a new ADA entrance with new double doors in the front plus a new exit down to the lower lounge,” Seurer said. “The project will include several ADA improvements to the facility to accommodate disabled veterans and their family and friends. We’re also going to make a new stage area for our bands and special occasions along the north wall, expand the dance floor a little bit and pretty much get a whole new face lift on the main floor.”
Seurer said this first phase of the project should be completed before the Lakefront Music Fest kicks off on July 14 and 15.
“Phase I will be completed by Lakefront Music Fest so we can have the front door open so people can use our existing bar,” Seurer said. “Right after that we’re going to shut down the bar and put in a brand new one and redo the whole main floor area with new lighting, new ceiling, new stage etc.”
In honor of all its members and other veterans, Seurer said the new and improved VFW post will feature a modern look.
“We have an architect that’s designed a military look, almost like an airplane hangar,” Seurer said. “That’s kind of the atmosphere we’re trying to create.”
History of the VFWThe original VFW building was made as a wooden structure in the 1930s and was originally a movie theatre. It was later later converted to the now Prior Lake VFW in the early 1960s. Over the years, the building has had several upgrades and new additions to the space.
After the renovations are complete, Seurer said in memory of the old, original VFW building, the VFW would like to add a movie marquee to the front of the building at some point, to remember the building’s roots.
“As soon as we have more funding, we’re going to have a marquee to make it look like a theatre again,” Seurer said.
Seurer also said the renovation project has been almost 10 years in the making. During the height of COVID in 2020, the project which was in partnership with the city at the time and was put on hold due to rising costs of materials.
“In 2018-2019, we were going to sell our existing building and all of our real estate to a developer through the city and they were going to develop that block with an ‘L’ shaped apartment building with commercial retail on Main Street, and we were going to purchase the very corner lot, the south corner lot of Main Street, and build a new building,” Seurer said. “COVID came about and everything got put on hold. After we repriced it, it was out of our budget. At that point in time we went through the process with the developer and city of building a whole new apartment building with all retail on first floor and we were going to be an owner of the 1,400 square foot retail space.”
After much discussion and debate, Seurer said the renovation plans eventually fell through and the VFW decided to start over from scratch, taking control of the entire project.
“When we went to the general membership with that idea they wanted no part in being a condo or owner of a condominium,” Seurer said. “They wanted to be their own thing so we backed away from everything.”
Seurer added that the VFW board voted to approve a $1 million renovation project last May.
“That motion and vote was last May 2022 and it took us this long to get the plans and get the general contractor and subcontractors,” Seurer said.
Looking towards
the futureSeurer said part of the reason to push for the renovation was to try and recruit new members because over the years, the VFW has seen an increase in new membership from younger generations.
“We’re trying to make it more attractive to the post-9/11 veterans. Our membership is growing substantially in the Iraq wars,” Seurer said. “We’re receiving an influx. Our last commander was an Iraqi vet and our new commander is also an Iraqi vet. That’s what prompted this. Most of us are Vietnam or Korean War vets, and there’s not that many Korean vets anymore. I don’t know if there’s any WWII vets but the Vietnam vets are getting thinner and thinner every year. We’re unfortunately losing about 20 a year. The post-9/11 vets had a big impact on what they wanted the VFW to look like inside, and that was one of our goals and motivation.”
The VFW bar and restaurant will be open during construction with limited capacity. For more information on the renovation or how you can assist the veterans with donations, please contact Commander Dave Thompson at dc.thompson@mchsi.com or visit https://vfwpost6208.com/.