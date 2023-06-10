After a decade of discussing remodeling the Prior Lake VFW Post 6208 building, the more-than-100-year-old building is finally getting the renovation it deserves.

According to the Prior Lake VFW, the much-needed renovation started the day after Memorial Day, which the post said was fitting as the remodel will honor all veterans who are both deceased and still living.

Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.

