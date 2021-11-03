The Prior Lake VFW Post 6208 will be hosting two events to salute and remember local veterans in honor of Veterans Day coming up on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Starting Wednesday, Nov. 10, VFW Post 6208 will be celebrating the 246th birthday of the United State’s Marine Corps from 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW Hall, located at 16306 Main Ave. SE. There will be a free will donation for dinner.
The VFW will be serving roasted chicken, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy corn and butter buns.
“There will be an oldest Marine and a youngest marine cake cutting. It’s very touching and a beautiful event that we host every year,” said Sue McNeal, the post’s general manager. “The Marines are giving away door prizes and there will be a raffle and silent auction.”
On Veterans Day — Thursday, Nov. 11 — the VFW will be serving chipped beef on toast from 4 to 6 p.m. at the VFW post.
“It’s a tradition we do every year and it’s a free will donation,” said McNeal. “All proceeds go to the Hastings Veterans Home.”
For more information visit https://vfwpost6208.com/