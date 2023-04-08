Olivia Stearns is a tiny dancer with big dreams.
Thanks to the Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota, the Prior Lake first-grader’s dream of becoming a professional ballerina will be coming true as she takes the stage this spring in its production of “Cinderella 1944: A Love Story.”
Twin Cities Ballet is a professional ballet company, 501c(3) non-profit charity, led by Artistic Directors Denise and Rick Vogt.
Jennifer Stearns, Olivia’s mother, said her daughter started dancing at the age of 2 and quickly realized she had a special talent.
“When she was 3, we switched over to Ballet Royale Minnesota in Lakeville and that’s where she’s dancing now and where she auditioned for Twin Cities Ballet,” Stearns said. “She switched schools because she wanted to be in the Twin Cities Ballet production of ‘The Nutcracker’ that they do every year at the Ames Center. She hasn’t been in it yet because she’s not old enough. She missed the cut off audition for it but she auditioned for this one and she made it.”
Jennifer Stearns said Olivia, 7, is the youngest dancer in the “Cinderella 1944” production. She said Olivia was cast as a Tiny Ballerina and also has a role in the evacuation scene of the ballet.
“Olivia was pretty excited. We went to audition and she was technically not at the right ballet level. She was a level too low in terms of what class she was in,” Jennifer said. “When she auditioned, I was preparing her for disappointment almost and then she was cast not only in one role but cast in two different roles in the ballet. She’s what they call a ‘tiny ballerina’ in one part and was cast in a evacuation scene as one of the children. Not many of the people are double-cast but because she was the youngest and the smallest, she ended up getting two parts.”
According to a press release from Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota, “Cinderella 1944: A Love Story,” tells the classic tale of “Cinderella” with a twist. It is an original story written specifically for Twin Cities Ballet, and features original musical compilation, and original stage designs, lighting, costumes and choreography that includes swing dance in addition to classical ballet.
“It’s a fun, original story that is inspired by thematic elements of the classic ‘Cinderella’ tale, not simply ‘Cinderella’ set in a different time,” TCB Associate Artistic Director Rick Vogt said. “Audiences connect with the story they know and love on a deeper level, while also experiencing something new.”
Jennifer Stearns said she has not seen the whole production yet, but said it is coming together from what she’s seen in rehearsals.
“It’s a really cute production in general. It’s a time period piece set in WWII, so, all the costumes are all of that era,” she said. “I haven’t seen it yet but as I go to the rehearsals I see it coming together and it seems like it’s going to be a one-of-a kind ballet, especially if you like time period pieces. It’s going to be pretty unique and special.”
Olivia, who attends La ola del lago at Grainwood, said that she looks forward to the performances and hopes to be in more Twin Cities Ballet productions on the future.
“I love doing ballet,” Olivia said. “I am proud of myself and super excited for the performance and the chance to dance in front of a crowd.”
Jennifer Stearns added that she and her family are extremely proud of Olivia and her accomplishments and are also excited to see their tiny ballerina take center stage.
“We’re super excited about Olivia dancing and being in this at such a young age and it will be really exciting and fun to see her tiny little self on the big stage,” she said. “I’m really proud of her. She’s been very driven in ballet since she was really young but now even more so after being in this big production and getting to dance with way more experienced dancers. It has even given her more motivation for her ballet career which is really exciting to see. She wants to be a professional ballerina. So, we’ll see if that ends up happening.”
“Cinderella 1944: A Love Story” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the Ames Center in Burnsville, 12600 Nicollet Ave. Tickets are available at the Ames Center box office or via Ticketmaster.