Residents of Lakefront Plaza Retirement Condominiums in downtown Prior Lake began participating last week in the condominium's inaugural Garden Scarecrow Challenge, which is currently on display.
The gardens around the building entrance and the parking lot are nurtured by residents from early spring through late fall, so it was suggested that the beauty might be stretched out a little longer with the addition of scarecrows in the fall.
Folks responded to the challenge with creative concepts. Materials used run from the sublime to the ridiculous — a metal iron board for a body and a lampshade for a head, a face painted on the back of a shovel.