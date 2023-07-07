The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community broke ground on its new state-of-the-art organics recycling facility named Dakota Prairie Composting in Louisville Township, on June 27, which will replace the tribe’s current facility in Shakopee.

The new recycling facility will be located on 93 acres near the intersection of Highways 169 and 41 in Louisville Township.

Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.

