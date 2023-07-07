The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community broke ground on its new state-of-the-art organics recycling facility named Dakota Prairie Composting in Louisville Township, on June 27, which will replace the tribe’s current facility in Shakopee.
The new recycling facility will be located on 93 acres near the intersection of Highways 169 and 41 in Louisville Township.
According to a press release from SMSC, the tribe’s current organics recycling facility is one of only two large-scale composting facilities processing source-separated organics in the Twin Cities metro area. Construction for the new facility will begin in July, and the facility is expected to be fully operational by summer 2024.
Steve Albrecht, operations administrator for SMSC, said the new Dakota Prairie Composting facility will collect and recycle commercial and residential organics, and sell compost, soil blends and mulch.
“We’re recycling organics, so this facility will be different than your curbside recycling where you’re doing aluminum, glass, cardboard and those types of things,” Albrecht said. “We’re also recycling food waste, yard waste and other woody materials like branches, trees and things like that.”
Albrecht said the facility will help Minnesota reach its goal of recycling 75% of the state’s waste by 2030 while protecting and enhancing the environment.
“Our exiting facility right now, from 2013 to 2020, accounted for 23% of the organic material composted in the Twin Cities,” Albrecht said. “This new facility basically triples the capacity of our existing facility. It adds substantially more capacity but it also helps the metro region’s goal of recycling 75% of all solid waste by 2030. That’s why it’s very critical to the area.”
According to SMSC, the current SMSC Organics Recycling Facility prevents an average of 70,000 tons of organic waste from entering landfills each year. The new facility will process more than double that amount, diverting up to 172,000 tons of organics per year from local landfills — a reduction of 21,000 metric tons of carbon per year.
Albrecht also said the facility is important to SMSC because it will ensure the land will be protected for future generations.
“The community believes in taking care of the land and thinks out several generations ahead to make sure that they are not negatively impacting the land. So we’re striving towards a net-zero goal for reduction of greenhouse gases as a community,” Albrecht said. “This is a big leap forward on that goal for the community trying to be a carbon neutral community at some point. The community is excited about being able to do something that is positive for the metro area but positive for the community in sustaining the land.”
Albrecht added that the facility has been in the works since 2017 and has drawn on several years of research and site visits across the country. He said the new facility’s design will incorporate state-of-the-art technology.
“This new facility is going to be state-of-the-art in that it’s going to be located in a heavy industrial zone area but it’s also going to use state of the art equipment to minimize and eliminate odors from the composting process which is an important step forward for us with this facility,” Albrecht said. “Even though the facility will have significantly more capacity, it will be able to much better manage odors and impacts to the surrounding area.”
U.S. Representative Angie Craig said that she has worked closely with Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, as well as SMSC leaders, to make this new facility happen.
“Having worked closely with Sens. Klobuchar and Smith and leaders of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to secure federal funding for this project, I’m confident it will help ensure that the region’s water is clean of environmental concerns,” Craig stated. “This is what happens when we work together at all levels of government — we can make real progress and improve people’s lives.”
According to SMSC, the new facility will use an aerated static pile system and biofilter and will compost materials efficiently and effectively with minimal odor. An advanced stormwater reclamation system, funded by a federal 2023 Community Project Funding appropriation, will allow for water reuse and containment protecting area surface and groundwater.
Albrecht said the new facility is being funded by SMSC and a $2.5 million grant from the federal government.
SMSC stated that the SMSC’s current organics recycling facility will be closed once all compost and yard waste operations are transitioned to the Dakota Prairie Composting facility, likely by the end of 2024.
In addition, the tribe will fund improvements to the Trunk Highway 41 intersection in Louisville Township. The improvements will add bypass and turn lanes and install rail crossing safety improvements, which will ease congestion and improve road safety.