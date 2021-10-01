The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced Sept. 30 that the tribe’s new Minnesota State Fair exhibit is now on display at its cultural center, Hoċokata Ti, in Shakopee through Nov. 13. The free exhibit shares information about the SMSC and Minnesota’s 10 other tribal nations.
“This is the exhibit we used to share our tribe’s story, history and culture with the thousands who attended the State Fair this year,” said SMSC Chairman Keith Anderson. “If you didn’t get a chance to see it at the fair, we invite you to stop by our cultural center, Hoċokata Ti, to see both the State Fair exhibit and our permanent public exhibit.”
The SMSC was the first tribal government to have an exhibit at the Minnesota State Fair in the fair’s history during its 12-day run from Aug. 26 through Sept. 6. The exhibit features an interactive, walk-through display in the shape of a tipi that stands nearly 12 feet tall. The tipi’s exterior walls include informational videos about the tribe and its Understand Native Minnesota campaign to improve education about and representation of Native Americans in Minnesota schools.
The exhibit is now located inside the main lobby of Hoċokata Ti. It will be free and open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Hoċokata Ti is the SMSC’s cultural center and gathering space that is used to interpret and encourage traditional Mdewakanton Dakota cultural heritage, language and history. It features a 3,805-square-foot public exhibit, called Mdewakanton: Dwellers of the Spirit Lake, that explores the history and culture of Mdewakanton Dakota people. Admission information to visit this permanent exhibit is available at hocokatati.org.