The Little Market That Could Farmers Market and Classic Vehicle Roll-In is back by popular demand.
After unexpectedly shutting down in January due to the land that it was operating on was sold, The Little Market returns June 15 at its new location at 3575 N. Berens Rd. NW in Prior Lake every Thursday evening until Sept. 14 from 3:45-7 p.m.
According to a press release from Smoke Signals, a nonprofit that oversees The Little Market, stated that a new commercial building was going to be built on the land that The Little Market hosted its weekly community seasonal farmers market.
Rosemary Frank, co-founder of The Little Market, said the farmers market has been running for five years strong before it halted its operations.
"For five years, we were located at Tractor Supply Company's field which has been sold, so we are transitioning to our new partner at Shepherd of the Lake Church campus," Frank said. "The seasonal farmer's market will be located in the parking lot of the church campus, which increased our size from where we were previously."
Bigger and better than ever
Frank said The Little Market is the largest farmer's market in Scott County and features a variety of vendors and entertainment.
"We're the largest farmer's market in the Prior Lake district area in Scott County. We had a vendor count of 110 last year. But the fact that we were without a venue for three months, some of the vendors fell off but we we've regained," Frank said. "Presently, we're at about 60 vendors, which includes the nonprofits and the food trucks that are coming in. We've also partnered with local agricultural farmers as well as farmers from the outskirts that are coming in to sell their produce. We pride ourselves on our produce."
Frank said at the moment, The Little Market has a total of about 20 volunteers and is still seeking more as the list of vendors continues to grow.
"We have a stable volunteer core of 20 folks but we definitely need more volunteers because as Smoke Signals adds new programming such as the Power of Produce Program and educational exhibits, we need people power to man those stations and booths," Frank said. "We have vendors from Scott, Carver and Dakota County but there are others from different parts of the state. We try not to turn anyone away and we pride ourselves on the lowest fee available, and if you give back to our community, then your fee is waivered."
Frank also said The Little Market will also feature live music and arts during its, "Be Bold. Be Heard. Be Part of The Little Market That Could," concert series. All shows start at 4:30 p.m. According to the nonprofit's website, every year, The Little Market That Could is honored to have local musicians and performing artist of all genres perform onsite.
"It's fun for all ages. Each one of our dates are already booked with different performances from the arts and music world," Frank said.
In addition, Frank said the Smoke Signals classic vehicle roll-in hub will re-open and feature race cars sponsored by Dan's Auto Repair.
"The weekly roll-in is open to all makes, models, years and is free. Donations support and sustain the non-profits established programs," Frank said. "All classics enter in west end driveway to check in with a volunteer."
New in 2023
The Little Market will also feature new events such as the Lil' Kid's Hub, Health Hub which boasts an array of free wellness checks, outdoor yoga classes sponsored by Dakota County Child and Family Clinic and Yoga 4 You, plus a critter corral that will feature animals including peacocks, llamas and pigs.
"The Lil' Kid's Hub is where kids can become big entrepreneurs. Smoke Signals sponsors their tables and kids bring in their homemade arts and crafts or grown produce to sell," Frank said. "Children that are not selling are welcome to stop by and create a free art project or play ring a steer or spin-a-wheel."
Frank encourages the community to come and check out the new and improved farmer's market which is open to everyone who wants to learn more about the community's farmers, producers, growers, crafters and artisans.
"Make it a Thursday night destination and enjoy free entertainment while eating your dinner at the lil' food truck hub, shop the vendor hubs and get your steps in while walking Hoeky Park, a true serene hidden gem behind the former YMCA," Frank said. "We want to say a special thank you to Statewide Health Improvement Partnership by making grants accessible and the divine intervention of saving this awesome MNGROWN grassroots community wide farmers market by partnering with our new venue site at Shepherd of The Lake Lutheran Church Campus."
For more information visit https://www.sendingasmokesignal.org/