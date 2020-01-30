Several area farmers are leading their peers to protect lakes and streams, officials announced Wednesday.
The Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District and Scott Soil and Water Conservation District on Wednesday recognized Jim Dubbe, Joe Hentges, Tim O'Loughlin and Paul Krueger for running Lake-Friendly Farms around central Scott County. A lunch and ceremony at the Prior Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars post marked the occasion.
The four earned the designation with their use of ditch and stream buffers, cover crops, carefully applied fertilizer and other measures to slow down the flow of nutrients and soil from their crop and dairy operations into Prior Lake and other waterways.
Hentges, who grows hundreds of acres of corn and soy with his family, uses software to track nutrient levels around his fields and plan his fertilizer use, for example, said Diann Korbel, an agricultural program specialist with the Scott conservation district.
Dubbe, meanwhile, replaced drainage tile inlets with more environmentally friendly versions, among other steps.
Prior and Spring lakes are two of hundreds of bodies of water around the state with nutrient levels high enough to impair their ability to host wildlife or fishing and recreation, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The watershed and conservation districts work to lower that contamination level.
They started a Farmer-Led Council in 2013 both to help bring farmers into the fold with education and help and to let them advise the districts as well, Hentges said; he and the other three farmers are council members. That cooperation led to the lake-friendly program.
"I’m trying to build soil health and leave this land better than where I found it," Hentges said in a previous interview.
This is the second year of Lake-Friendly Farm certifications, Korbel said.
Participating farms can improve their land, use fertilizers and pesticides more efficiently and earn an incentive of $5 per acre up to $1,000 to help with the effort, according to the districts. The districts then help with planning and monitoring farms' progress.
The groups also offer various other grants and programs to help landowners and farmers with similar aims.