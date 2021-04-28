Darius Rucker will bring an evening of his chart-topping country hits to Mystic Lake’s outdoor Mystic Amphitheater on Friday, June 18.
Rucker first attained multi-platinum status in the music industry as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Grammy Award-winning Hootie & The Blowfish. Since re-introducing himself to the world as a country artist, he has released four consecutive albums that topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and earned a new legion of fans.
In 2014, Rucker won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country Performance for his four-time platinum cover of Old Crow Medicine Show's "Wagon Wheel" off his album, “True Believers.”
Tickets to see Darius Rucker at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, at the outdoor Mystic Amphitheater will be available April 30 starting at $59. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.