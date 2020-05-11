The McKenna Crossing senior living facility in Prior Lake is now listed among congregate facilities in Minnesota with confirmed exposure to COVID-19.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported the exposure on Sunday, May 10.
"Exposure is defined as a COVID exposure from either a resident, staff member of visiting service provider," the health department said.
McKenna Crossing, operated by Presbyterian Homes & Services, is the only facility in Scott County with a reported exposure, but over 150 congregate care facilities have reported exposures statewide.
The health department's list is cumulative and some facilities may not have ongoing transmission.
On Sunday, Minnesota recorded 11,271 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 578 related deaths since the outbreak began.
Scott County residents account for 140 of the state's cases and one death — an 87-year-old Savage resident.