Students at WestWood Elementary School in Prior Lake have transitioned to virtual learning amid a doubling in the district's confirmed COVID-19 caseload.
On Wednesday, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Superintendent Teri Staloch told families the district is experiencing a "sharp and sudden increase" in COVID-19 cases reported in the district's school buildings.
Other schools in the district experiencing significant outbreaks, such as Hamilton Ridge Elementary in Savage, are keeping students in school while moving impacted classes to distance learning.
The district announced a universal masking policy for all schools, effective until at least Monday, Nov. 29.
"Last week WestWood Elementary had a sudden spike in the number of student cases reported, throughout all grade levels, that exceeded 5% of the school's student population," Staloch wrote in an email to families on Wednesday.
According to the district, there were 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases identified among district students the week ending Nov. 3.
By the following week, ending Nov. 10, the number of newly-confirmed student cases had jumped to 102.