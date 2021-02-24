Credit River, Scott County's upcoming new city, has contracted with the Scott County Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement services to its nearly 6,000 residents, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Credit River Township was granted its petition of incorporation by an administrative law judge in January and once a municipal election is held this spring, it will officially become a city. Talks of incorporation first started in 2006, but gained momentum in the last couple of years.
The contract with the sheriff's office officially began last month, and the law enforcement agency has been working with Credit River Township officials to develop a customized plan for services to meet the needs of the new city, the release said. Deputy Jason Muelken has been assigned to fill a full-time role serving Credit River.
Muelken began working at the sheriff’s office in August 2016. He grew up in the Credit River and Prior Lake area and has many family members that live in Credit River, the release said. In addition to his patrol duties, Muelken is also a field training officer, crime scene technician, and a crisis negotiator for the regional Tri-City Tactical Team.
“Aside from getting to know the Credit River community better, I am looking forward to the opportunity to experience a new role at the Sheriff’s Office,” Muelken said in a statement. “I am also looking forward to (helping) in any way I can during the transition from township to city.”
The sheriff’s office has always provided law enforcement services for Credit River Township, and now having a dedicated deputy assigned to the city should reduce response times to calls for service, increase police visibility within the community, and improve our familiarity with local issues and needs, the release said.
“Contracting with the Sheriff’s Office provides a sensible means for a newly incorporated city to increase their law enforcement coverage, allow access to a wider array of resources available from a larger department, while lowering their overall costs of operation,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement.
Muelken can be reached at jmuelken@co.scott.mn.us or 952-496-8856.