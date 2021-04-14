CREDIT RIVER — An independently moderated candidate forum will be held this month ahead of Credit River's first municipal election, the town announced this week.
The live-streamed forum will be held April 26 at 7 p.m. with no in-person attendance allowed.
Questions to be asked of the candidates may be submitted via email to clerk@creditriver-mn.gov by April 20.
"Due to time considerations only a small number of questions will be asked of the candidates," the clerk's office stated.
The link for the event can be found at www.creditriver-mn.gov.
On the ballot
Christopher Kostik, BJ Jungmann and Rob Casey are running to be Credit River's first mayor.
The special election will also ask voters to vote for up to two city council members to serve until Jan. 6, 2025. Candidates are Bob Hawkins, Karin A. Witt, Leroy Schommer, Dexter Spilman and Brent A. Lawrence.
A second council portion of the ballot will ask voters to vote for up to two city council members to serve until Jan. 2, 2023. Candidates are Abe Zanto, Alan Novak, Andrew Stevens, Paul H. Howe and Brock Dombrovski.
Early voting is underway ahead of the Special Election on May 11.