Since becoming Scott County’s newest city in a historic election that transformed Credit River Township into the City of Credit River in June 2021 — city officials say the municipality really hasn’t seen any major changes. But one thing that has certainly changed is that residents feel a new sense of pride in their hometown.
Credit River’s incorporation marks the first time since 2015 that a Minnesota township has been promoted to city status, with Rice Lake, near Duluth in St. Louis County, being the most recent.
Some of the other more recent incorporations in the state include the incorporation of the City of Nowthen, which was formally Burns Township in Anoka County, and the incorporation of St. Augusta in Stearns County.
Chris Kostik, Mayor of Credit River, said city staff and residents are still feeling excitement since being recognized as an official city entity.
The newfound city held its first municipal election on May 11, 2021, in which residents elected Kostik as the city’s first mayor and along with four city council members. Kostik was the former township board chair.
“We’re still excited to have gotten that done. It was the right thing for Credit River and there really there hasn’t been any big changes or surprises that have hit us,” said Kostik. “We’re seeing some growth in some of our lot developments, but nothing really surprising.”
Brent Lawrence, city councilman and former longtime township board member, said incorporation was an important way to keep the Credit River community together.
“We started talking about this in 2006 when there was interest in incorporation. When we got to the point that there was an interest in possibly some annexation from other communities, we said that either we do something in becoming a city, or portions of Credit River will go to other cities,” said Lawrence. “Right now we’re feeling a sense of accomplishment from the town board and town staff that we were able to get this done.”
Why become a city?Kostik said the idea to submit a petition to become a city was years in the making after residents expressed their desire to stay as Credit River rather than become part of a neighboring city.
After a decade of slow growth, Credit River began seeing development accelerate in the mid-2010s, Kostik said.
“The why goes back many years since the early 2000s when housing was booming at the time and Credit River was growing. There was a lot of large development happening and our population was growing from 2,500 to now at almost 5,500 residents. There was also a lot of talk of what Credit River was going to look like in the future with all the growth,” said Kostik.
Because of this, Credit River began developing a 2040 Comprehensive Plan in late 2017. The comprehensive plan was adopted in September 2020 and the township began to develop ordinances to support it.
In addition, 24 new homes were built in Credit River in 2021 valuing at over $1 million.
“One of the things that happen with a township is that they’re typically holding areas for the neighboring cities,” Kostik said. “As the neighboring cities grow, they annex or take parcels from the township and move them into the city — and in that annexation process, the township has no say in what happens. The city has all the control in that.”
As Credit River continued to grow, township officials took the opportunity to finally take the steps needed to become a city and on July 6, 2020, a resolution was adopted to petition Credit River Township for incorporation.
“Fast forward to 2017 and 2018, developments happened again. We’re growing, we’re seeing growth in our neighboring communities and we just realized it was actually time to pull the trigger and get it done,” said Kostik. “Credit River just wanted to have it’s own identity and not just become swallowed up by a neighboring city.”
Kostik also said that in reality, the City of Credit River is not that small compared to other cities in the county and in the state.
“Credit River is larger than the city of Elko New Market in Scott County, so we’re not the smallest — and in fact, if you look at the southern county metro area, I think we’re larger than 60 of the cities there,” said Kostik. “If you take all the cities in the state of Minnesota — all 854 — Credit River, ranked by population from largest to smallest, would be about 130th on that list. So, you’d think being a new city it’s probably one of the smaller ones. Well, actually we’re on the larger end of the list.”
How does a township become a city?Credit River Township was granted its petition of incorporation by Administrative Law Judge Jessica Palmer-Denig on Jan. 29, 2021 — but before that, Kostik said the process was very drawn-out.
“The incorporation process is really a legal case or court action,” Kostik said. “Our attorney filed the request for a hearing with an administrative law judge and we put together all the evidence supporting our incorporation.”
After the judge approved the township’s request to become a city, the township had to hold municipal elections to elect the city’s first mayor and council members.
“The people that were on the town board before did not automatically become the council for the city,” said Kostik. “Everybody had to run for their positions. The elections were held May 11, 2021, and on June 7, everyone was sworn in. We had a judge come and swear us in.”
Benefits of city life
Councilman Brent Lawrence, who has been a Credit River resident since 1989, said one of the biggest advantages of being a city is that it finally has a Planning Commission of its own.
“We now have planning and zoning enabled by us,” said Lawrence. “We have a planning commission that makes recommendations to city council.”
Kostik added that prior to Credit River being a city, Scott County was in charge of all the planning and zoning.
Credit River has also contracted with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement for its nearly 6,000 residents.
Deputy Jason Muelken is currently assigned to a full-time role serving Credit River. Muelken is a Credit River native and also grew up in the Prior Lake area. He still has many family members that live in Credit River, according to a press release from the city.
“Instead of starting our own police force, we’re working with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on having that police protection happen in Credit River and that has been very well received from our residents,” Kostik said. “They’re very happy having that resource available. If a call happens outside normal hours it’s handled by other deputies in Scott County, so we still have 24/7 coverage.”
Incorporation is also expected to preserve the Credit River’s standing under the bond rating criteria and prevent annexation from degrading the tax base and pressuring tax levies. This will help preserve the budgetary metrics primarily utilized in the credit rating evaluation and help maintain Credit River’s very favorable bond rating.
Other than having a planning commission board, which now makes it more difficult for surrounding communities to annex properties, and law enforcement protection —Lawrence said there really is no difference in being a city as opposed to being a township.
“I don’t think there’s any changes but it is different having a charter of a city and a mayor,” said Lawrence. “But we have always said to residents, ‘If you like Credit River as a township, you’ll like Credit River as a city.’”
Best of both worldsBoth Kostik and Lawrence said Credit River is a desirable place to live for many reasons, one being its proximity to the Twin Cities.
“If you look around the landscape and the rolling hills, we have great assets like Cleary Park and Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve ... You can be in downtown Minneapolis in half an hour but you can still come out here where it’s still peaceful and quiet,” Kostik said.
Lawrence said Credit River’s rural and tranquil scenery is what draws people to the area.
“People really love living in Credit River. It’s simple form of living and simple form of government even though we’re now a city. It’s close enough to the city if you need something but still very rural at the same time — it’s wonderful,” said Lawrence. “I want people to know that Credit River is really a great place to live. We have neighborhoods with modest housing we have neighborhoods with very expensive housing. We have acreages and a working dairy farm and we have a lot of variables and lifestyles.”
For more information on the history of Credit River, visit the Scott County Historical Society blog on scottcountyhistory.org.