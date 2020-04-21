Scott County will install a traffic light at a Credit River Township intersection where two people died in a collision earlier this month, the Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday.
The county Highway Department will use about $465,000 from its Transportation Improvement Program fund for the project at County Highway 21 and Natchez Avenue just east of Prior Lake, according to the county resolution.
The light poles account for most of the cost and will take several months to arrive, County engineer Tony Winiecki told the board, but the installation can happen quickly without roadwork. The lights will respond to traffic that stops on Natchez to turn.
Nearby residents for more than a year have clamored for a stoplight, roundabout or other change to the intersection, which has stop signs on Natchez for drivers crossing or turning onto the divided Highway 21. The high speed limit on 21 and its slopes away from the intersection make it dangerous to cross, several have said.
Wycliff Mose Chacha, 36, of Eagan and Maxwell Arka Chacha, 11, of Prior Lake died April 1 when Wycliff Chacha was driving on 21 and struck a freight truck that was turning onto Natchez, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
In February 2019, 14-year-old Samuel Foltz of Prior Lake died after his father’s vehicle was struck by a driver who failed to stop at Natchez’s stop sign and drove onto 21.
"It could've been one of us," neighbor Connie Lehrmann, who favored the stoplight idea, said after this month's crash. "There's accidents at that corner all the time."
The county previously considered other options for the intersection, such as adding median turn lanes for drivers making a left from Natchez.
“This has been on the books for a while," Commissioner Dave Beer said of the problem Tuesday. The stoplight "hasn’t been some knee-jerk" decision, he added.
No solution is perfect, Winiecki said; a stoplight could bring more rear-end collisions, for example.
"So it’s not foolproof, but we think this is a right decision for this location," he said.