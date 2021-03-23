After a lengthy incorporation process, Credit River Township will hold its first municipal election on Tuesday, May 11— the final step necessary to change the township to a city.
Credit River residents will elect a mayor and four city council members.
The candidate filing period opened on March 2 and closed on March 16. Thirteen candidates filed for the open seats.
Credit River Township Clerk Karen Donovan said the election itself will be just like any other, though it will determine the city's first mayor and council.
“That part of it is kind of special in the fact that, them being a part of something that is historic and being a part of the new city council that will be elected,” she said.
Credit River’s population is nearing 6,000 residents.
Candidates
Three candidates filed for the two-year term as mayor which expires Jan. 2, 2023:
- Chris Kostik
- BJ Jungmann
- Rob Casey
Five candidates filed for the two, four-year council member terms which expire Jan. 6, 2025:
- Brent Lawrence
- Leroy Schommer
- Karin Witt
- Dexter Spilman
- Bob Hawkins
Five candidates also filed for the two, two-year council member terms which expire Jan. 2, 2023:
- Al Novak
- Paul Howe
- Brock Dombrovski
- Andrew Stevens
- Abe Zanto
Voting
Polls will be open at the Credit River Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day of the election.
Credit River residents within Prior Lake-Savage Area School District ISD 719 can cast their absentee ballot at the Credit River Town Hall, located at 5515 Meadow View Blvd in Prior Lake, from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays March 30 through May 4 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 10.
Credit River residents within Lakeville School District ISD 194 can vote absentee in-person as the ISD 194 District Offices, located at 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A in Lakeville, during office hours and will be open to ISD 194 residents in Dakota and Scott counties. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16 through May 3 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 4 through May 7 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 and May 10.
More information on the election can be found at https://creditriver-mn.gov/elections.html