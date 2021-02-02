There will soon be a new city in Scott County.
Credit River Township was granted its petition of incorporation by Administrative Law Judge Jessica Palmer-Denig on Jan. 29 and once a municipal election is held this spring, the township will officially become a city.
Talks of incorporation first started in 2006, but gained momentum in the last couple of years.
A financial impact study, the development of an urban services plan, an incorporation hearing, city services agreements, responsibility for planning and zoning which the township took over from Scott County in the new year —all steps leading up to the incorporation.
“It has been a long process,” said Credit River Township Chair Chris Kostik. “It is nice to finally get that order that our incorporation will be granted and we can move on to the next steps.”
The next step in completing the incorporation is for Credit River residents to elect a mayor and four council members.
Due to statutory notifications and filing periods the election will likely be held May 11.
Kositk plans to throw his hat in the ring for mayor.
“Leading this process to this point, I don’t feel it’s right to not see it through so I hope to be elected to the position where I can see it through and keep it going in a good direction,” Kostik said.
The township will be easing into the incorporation in the meantime but some changes are already in the works. Kositk said building permits are already underway and Credit River now has its own dedicated sheriff deputy on patrol.
“While many things won’t change in becoming a city, we will become eligible to receive Municipal State Aid funding for street construction, and the city will now be eligible for Local Government Aid from the State of Minnesota,” he said in a press release.
Incorporation will prevent neighboring suburbs from annexing land within the township and allow Credit River to have more control in its future growth, Kostik said.
Credit River’s population is nearing 6,000, exceeding 61 cities in the seven-county metropolitan area. The population is expected to increase rapidly over the next 10 years, the release said.
“Just this last year we had about 36 lots come on board in developments and we've got two other developers that are working on submitting applications for development,” Kostik said. “(We’re) hoping to start pushing dirt around come summer. The development is still happening and continuing to grow. We definitely, once were able to provide sewer and water which is part of the plan, expect big jumps in development again.”
In a previous interview he noted incorporation of a municipality happens roughly once every 10 years. Credit River’s incorporation is the first since Rice Lake near Duluth became a city in 2015.
Some of the other more recent incorporations in the state include the incorporation of the City of Nowthen, which was formally Burns Township in Anoka County and the incorporation of St. Augusta in Stearns County.