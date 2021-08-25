The Dads of Great Students have thanked everyone involved with the 2021 DOGS Friends and Family Golf Event on Thursday, Aug 5. at The Wilds.
"It was fantastic to see so many people from the community having fun golfing while supporting our kid's schools — 124 golfers attended the golf scramble and many volunteers participated to make this a successful event," said Brian Schulz, Westwood Elementary DOGS leader. "The weather cooperated and everyone looked like they were having an absolute blast. We are extremely grateful to The Wilds and all of the local businesses that contributed."
The DOGS extended a heartfelt thank you to all of the golfers, volunteers and school faculty that helped make this event a success this year.
"We are happy to announce that all proceeds will be donated to eight Prior Lake-Savage elementary schools to fund future projects and events this upcoming school year," said Schulz. "The support of our community makes it possible for the DOGS roll up our sleeves to get things done for our kids' schools."
This Year's Hole Sponsors:
AgMotion, Bernhardt Photography, Boathouse Brothers Brewing, Brad Hanson's Pro Finishers Auto Body, D. Fong's Chinese Cuisine, Engel & Volkers Real Estate, Horace Mann, Primrose Child Care of Savage, Remax Advantage Plus: Kyle White, See Me: Unlocking Resources for the Neurodiverse, Speiker & Company LTD, Tin Shed, Viking Liquor, Village Liquor, Watkins Family Chiropractic
Businesses and Individuals that Donated:
Anna Heine, Austin & Fowler, Badger Hill Brewery, Bernhardt Photography, Boathouse Brothers Brewing, BRONCA, Cole's Salon, Dairy Queen, Davanis, Dougherty's Tavern, Dynamics Gymnastics Studio, Ekim Orthodontics, Family Vision Clinic, Fresh Thyme, Giggle Gals Boutique, Grace and Gumption Boutique, Horse and Hunt Club, HyVee, Lakers Promotions, Lakeside Eye Care, Lunds & Byerlys, Luxology, Minnesota Twins, Nick Atkinson & Associates, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Pathways Chiropractic Health Center, Pilgrim Cleaners, Porter Creek, Prior Lake Savage Area Community Ed, Referral Collision, River Valley Veterinary Clinic, RSM, Savage City Liquor, Scott Sanborn, Small Cakes Bakery, Speiker & Company LTD, Stems & Vines, Southwest News Media, Tin Shed, The Optimist Club, The Pointe, Tractor Supply, Viking Liquor, Von Hanson's Meat, Whiskey Inferno
DOGS will host the 2nd annual DOGS Friends and Family Golf Event in 2022.
For more information about the DOGS and upcoming events and projects visit www.glendaledads.com email dadsofgreatstudents@gmail.com or visit your school's DOGS Facebook page.