Scott County Transportation Department is estimating between $10,000 to $15,000 in damages after five juveniles involved in a crash drove off a bridge at Grainwood Crossings Park in Prior Lake.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
Joe Wiita, highway operations manager for the Scott County Transportation Department, said the only damages sustained from the crash were the wing walls and safety railings of the bridge.
"Technically the bridge didn't suffer any damage. The structural integrity of the actual bridge is still there," said Wiita. "As far as the safety of the bridge goes, none of that was jeopardized from this. It was just the wing walls of the bridge, which is basically a retaining wall, and the safety railing."
Wiita said all repairs should be completed by Aug. 15.
According to the Prior Lake Police Department, the vehicle — a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer — left the roadway and impacted a bridge's guardrail before falling over the railing landing on its passenger side.
All five of the vehicle’s occupants were between the ages of 12 and 14. Three of the occupants, who were all young girls, were significantly injured and were transported via ambulance.
Brad Cragoe, commander of PLPD, said the driver was a 14-year old boy and the vehicle was a total loss.
The Prior Lake American reached out to the Scott County Attorney's Office seeking information on whether any criminal charges were filed. The county attorney's office stated because of the ages of the juveniles, it could not release any information.