The Prior Lake Association is teaming up with Free-Daptive Divers in a scuba dive to pick up litter from the bottom of the lake for the 2021 Dive the Lake Cleanup event Saturday, June 19 at Knotty Oar Marina.
The Dive the Lake Cleanup event started in 2005 and the last event took place in 2014. The popular event is being resurrected this year as part of the PLA's 75th anniversary. The goal is to bring up as much rubbish that has been tossed into the lake over the years.
Steve Reinders, PLA member and event organizer, said the event is to bring awareness about keeping the lake clean.
"It's to bring awareness to the amount of stuff that gets tossed into the lake and to encourage people to be cautious about throwing things overboard either intentionally or non-intentionally," said Reinders.
Free-Daptive Divers, an organization that trains individuals with disabilities how to scuba dive, will be diving into the bottom of the lake to bring up trash. The event will also include other volunteer divers, a boat crew and the Prior Lake Fire Department will also be on scene for safety precautions.
Reinders said it's important to spread the message of keeping the lake and the environment clean so that everyone can enjoy it.
"The lake is a tremendous resource for Prior Lake itself, we want to make sure it's clean," he said. "It's home to a lot of people that like to use it and we want to keep it as clean as possible."
Special awards will be presented for most unique treasures found.
"We're having some awards like oldest beer bottle picked up and it will be fun to see all the scuba gas caps that have fallen over the years," said Reinders. "There used to be a lot of resorts back in the day at Prior Lake. I never dove it myself but people have found old relics like plates pulled up. There's been a lot of crazy things pulled up, I know someone found a car battery that someone threw in one year."
The event is open to PLA members and nonmembers. The event is now full but spectators are welcome to watch.
For more information visit PLA's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PriorLakeAssociation.