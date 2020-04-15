Dock installation and related work are now pandemic-approved, according to guidance added this week from the state's Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Gov. Tim Walz added "workers who install and support the installation of docks, boat lifts and other water related equipment and boat delivery" to the set of services and businesses that are exempt from his stay-home order during the coronavirus outbreak.
The order, which was announced in March and extended earlier last week, is for now set to expire on May 4.
The addition of dock workers to the list followed pushback last week by lake communities and from several politicians — including Rep. Tony Albright and Sen. Eric Pratt, Prior Lake Republicans — after dock installers were left off of a second edition of the list of essential workers.
"Thanks to the dock/lift installers in Scott County," Pratt wrote in a tweet Tuesday. "Your emails helped me to let @GovTimWalz (know) how important it is to allow small-local businesses to operate safely."
Pratt said in a video statement last week that he had written a letter to the governor requesting that the state no longer classify businesses as "essential" or "non-essential" and instead establish safety guidelines that would allow workers to met the safety standards to return to work.
Nate McLain, the owner of Prior Lake-based Donkey Docks, said in an interview last week that he's always believed he and his crews could do their work while following safety precautions related to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
"We're really not a threat," McLain said. "I mean it's three guys in a boat, working outside around nobody. ... We already have a distancing by nature in our business."
McLain said not being able to work during the first few weeks of spring was a big financial strain for companies like Donkey Docks, which normally make their living during this time.
This year the Minnesota Department of Resources reported that the ice on Upper Prior Lake was out on March 30, just 3 days after the governor's initial stay-home order went into effect.
In the days leading up to the order, McLain had already begun hearing from people ready and excited to put their boats back on the lake.
"Everyone's excited and they're just sick of being quarantined inside and looking at those beautiful lakes," McLain said.
Minnesotans may go outside and boat, fish and hike under the order. State officials recommend avoiding groups and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.