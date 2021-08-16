The 2021 Minnesota State Fair is right around the corner, and this year’s 12 days of fun feature a variety of discounts, special deal days and money-saving tools.
Here are some ways to get the most bang for your buck this year:
Before-the-fair savings
Pre-fair discount admission tickets are $13 (a $3 discount off the regular adult admission price and a $1 discount off the regular seniors and kids admission prices) and are valid any one day of the fair for any age (children 4 and under are always free). Also prior to the fair, Mighty Midway and Kidway ride & game tickets are $15 for a sheet of 20 (a savings of up to $5).
Special deal days
The State Fair kicks off with savings on Opening Day, Aug. 26. Discounted admission is $14 for adults (13-64) and $11 for seniors (65+) and kids (5-12) when purchased at the gate.
Monday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Sept. 2, are Seniors Days. Seniors (65+) are admitted for $11 when tickets are purchased at the gate.
Military Appreciation Day is Tuesday, Aug. 31, when active military and their families, as well as retired and veteran military and their spouses, are admitted for $11 when they purchase admission at the gate with documentation of U.S. military service.
Wednesday Sept. 1, and Labor Day, Sept. 6, are Kids Days. Kids (5-12) are admitted for $11 when tickets are purchased at the gate.
In addition, many vendors feature special day deals for all State Fair guests on the aforementioned days.
More fun for less at Mighty Midway & Kidway
Specials are offered every weekday on rides and games at Mighty Midway and Kidway. All-day specials run Thursday, Aug. 26; Monday, Aug. 30; Wednesday, Sept. 1; and Monday, Sept. 6. Early-bird specials are offered until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27; Tuesday, Aug. 31; Thursday, Sept. 2; and Friday, Sept. 3.
Blue Ribbon Bargain Book
The 2021 Blue Ribbon Bargain Book (sponsored by Minnesota Lottery) offers 100 coupons offering savings of at least 30% on food, merchandise and attractions throughout the fairgrounds. Coupons are valid all 12 days of the fair, and a preview of the bargains is available at mnstatefair.org/blue-ribbon-bargain-book/.
Bargain Books are $5 and available at the State Fair ticket office, participating Cub locations and at many locations in greater Minnesota and during the fair at State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book & State Fair Poster Carts on the fairgrounds.
Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide
Available to view and print now at mnstatefair.org/deals-and-discounts/ or for pick up at any information booth, the Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide (sponsored by Minnesota Rusco) details special day deals, freebies and places to sign up and have the chance to win prizes.
Free entertainment and attractions
This year’s State Fair features many free attractions and exhibits, including nightly fireworks spectacular, live music and entertainment all day and night at stages throughout the fairgrounds, the daily parade at 2 p.m., dog agility and police K-9 demonstrations outside the Pet Pavilions
FAN Central, a wide variety of horses that can be seen daily throughout the fair in the Horse Barn and also competing as part of the Minnesota State Fair Horse Show, local crafts in the Creative Activities Building, the famed Princess Kay butter sculptures in the Dairy Building and more.
Use the Fair Finder or daily schedules at mnstatefair.org or printed daily schedules available at any information booth for a complete list of activities.
The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26 to Labor Day, Sept. 6.