Gail Lynn Schauer, 45, of Faribault, was sentenced in Scott County Court on April 16 to a year in Scott County Jail after she pleaded guilty and was convicted of a criminal vehicular homicide charge, a felony, for the fatal crash that killed a Prior Lake High School student in Credit River Township on Feb. 3, 2019.
According to previous reporting, Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 185th Street and Natchez Avenue. Schauer was driving a black Jeep northbound on Natchez Avenue toward the intersection with 185th Street and didn't stop at the stop sign, according to the sheriff's office at the time.
The Jeep then crashed into a black Ford driven by Prior Lake resident Jason Foltz and traveling eastbound on 185th Street with his son Samuel Foltz, 14, who was in the passenger seat. A third driver was also driving eastbound on 185th Street behind the black Ford. They swerved after the impact and hit the Jeep.
The drivers of all the vehicles and Samuel Foltz were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center for various injuries. Samuel succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 4, 2019.
Police did not believe alcohol was a factor.
As part of Schauer's conviction, she was sentenced to write a letter of apology and was ordered to pay a total of $98,618.65 in fines. Schauer was also placed on supervised probation for five years monitored by Scott County Probation.
Schauer was also sentenced to community work service for 80 hours of which 40 of those hours include speaking to high school students about texting and driving — including speaking at Prior Lake High School each year of probation as deemed appropriate by a supervising agent.