A rollover crash on 150th Street in Prior Lake Wednesday afternoon resulted in a vehicle upside down in the front yard of a residency. The driver was uninjured.
The driver, an 18-year-old Prior Lake man, was headed westbound on 150th Street just after 1 p.m. when he veered off the road and rolled over a retaining wall, according to the Prior Lake Police Department. The vehicle landed upside down in the front yard of a home somewhere between Estate Avenue and Glascow Trail.
No citation was issued, but officers believe speed coupled with the road conditions played a factor.
“We always want to remind people that the law states you need to drive vehicles based on the current road conditions and if that calls for a speed less than the posted speed limit, then that is what would be considered reasonable,” Prior Lake Police Department Cmdr. Brad Cragoe said. “Driving too fast for the road conditions was the cause of a lot of crashes that happened yesterday.”
A majority of Minnesota was under a blizzard warning Dec. 23 and snow blanketed the metro area for roughly 12 hours making roads slick and driving hazardous.
The rollover crash was one of four the Prior Lake Police Department responded to between Dec. 23 and late morning Christmas Eve, though officers assisted in pushing multiple vehicles out of snow banks and ditches throughout the course of the storm, Cragoe added.