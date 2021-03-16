After missing last year due to COVID-19 the Easter Bunny has asked if he can make a return to Prior Lake. Good news — the Prior Lake Lions, with the help of Smoke Signals, is bringing the Easter Bunny to Lakefront Park on Saturday, March 27, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
The new way to meet the Easter Bunny this year will be a drive-thru visit that starts by driving down the bunny trail at Lakefront Park, the driveway leading into the park. The Easter Bunny will be waiting near the hockey rink to greet children age 1-12. After driving by, children will receive a bag of goodies from Lions members.
Please remember to practice social distancing while in line. The Lions of Prior Lake are happy to see the Easter Bunny back in town and look forward to seeing all the smiling faces of the children and adults as they make their way down the trail.