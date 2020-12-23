At a Dec. 16 special meeting, the Prior Lake Economic Development Authority approved a resolution for a COVID-19 Restaurant Assistance Program, which authorizes city staff to issue forgivable loans in the amount of $10,000.
The loans will provide financial assistance to restaurants impacted by the governor’s recent order of closure, the EDA agenda report states.
The loans are for full-service restaurants in the city that hold “on-sale intoxicating liquor licenses which rely primarily on the service of lunch and/or dinner to customers in its interior dining room without access to a drive-thru or take-out window; or full-service restaurants serving breakfast, lunch and dinner where the majority of customers are served and consume food in its interior dining room without access to a drive-thru or take-out window,” the report states.
City staff anticipated 11 Prior Lake businesses would apply for the loans.
Applications were opened immediately after the passing of the resolution at 4 p.m. and by 8 p.m. that evening two restaurants had already applied.
“It was obviously something that was needed,” EDA President Dave Chromy said.
Gyms, movie theatres, entertainment centers, bars and restaurants have been most affected by the pandemic after navigating multiple shutdowns.
The loans will support restaurants and their owners as well as increase local job retention, preserve the city’s tax base and improve the general economy, the resolution states.
“The restaurants are probably an integral part of the economy here in Prior Lake, both for our citizens of Prior Lake and then they also bring a lot of people into town too,” Chromy said. “We felt it was important to help them along, so that they can get to the point where they can open back up safely again and be in a position to do that strongly.”
The loan’s will be automatically forgiven on June 30 of next year as long as the restaurants continue to meet the necessary criteria.
“Our intent here is that it will be forgiven. That the money is needed now, it needs to be spent now to keep them going and bridge this gap until they can get up and running again,” Chromy said.
The loans come from the EDA who has funds available to bring new business to the city and to help keep businesses in Prior Lake. Funds accumulated over a number of years from an EDA levy paid by citizens also help fund the loans.
By Friday, just two days after the resolution was approved, the city had already distributed checks to three restaurants that had applied for the loan, Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs said.
“I could not be prouder of the city and the EDA’s actions and to do so in such a timely fashion,” Briggs said.
For some of the owners who have had to limit their operations or shut down entirely for a majority of the year, the loan moved them to tears, Briggs and Chromy said.
Ryan Bartlett, owner of The Pointe, said the loan is helping him navigate the governor’s newest restrictions.
Bartlett was sitting in the Sam’s Club parking lot when he spoke to The Prior Lake American, ready to head into the store to purchase materials for the restaurant’s outdoor patio area.
About half of his $10,000 loan will cover the cost of a generator, heater, hunting and ice fishing shanties, fire pits and other supplies to create an outdoor eating space at The Pointe for his customers—the only way he is able to serve them in-person per state restrictions.
“All this to try and make money in the middle of winter for outside seating,” Bartlett said. “We’re just doing what we can to hopefully break even or make a little bit of money doing these changes. I wouldn’t be able to have the opportunity to do these things without [the loan].”
The rest of the money will be used to pay his employees who are currently working without receiving an hourly wage and only receiving their tips, he said.
“This is the holiday season and this shouldn’t be happening right now to people. They’re good people,” Bartlett said. “This is their full time job for many of them. I need to do whatever I can with this money to try and get them back to work ... I just feel it doesn’t need to be this difficult.”
The city’s loan is equal to how much Bartlett has received in aid from the state and federal government since the start of the pandemic.
“I’m grateful to live in Prior Lake and to have the leadership that we have in this town from the mayor and city manager, to city council, to the chamber of commerce, to the Rotarians in this town who are going to help me put up a fence around my parking lot this week for no cost, the businesses that are supporting us, to the citizens — I couldn’t live in a better town”