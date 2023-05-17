According to the American Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee at Prior Lake Savage-Area Schools, the district is not meeting state statutes when it comes to offering educational resources to the district’s Native American students.
AIPAC serves in an advisory role and helps ensure that American Indian students are receiving culturally relevant and equitable educational opportunities, according to the Minnesota Department of Education,
School districts must have a Native American parent committee and cultural liaison if more than 20 Native American students attend their schools under state law. The state has directed districts to create an Indian Education Program Plan with the parent committee. The Prior Lake committee was created in 2016.
During the May 8 Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board meeting, Erin Thin Elk, AIPAC Chair, went before the board to read the committee’s statement on its vote of nonconcurrence with the district’s Indian Education Program Plan for the 2022-2023 school year.
What do the votes mean?
Sam Ouk, Director of Equity and Inclusion at PLSAS, said the committee’s vote of nonconcurrence will not affect funding from the state.
“Our American Indian Ed Aid is provided to us based on the number of self-identified Native Students in our district,” Ouk said. “Every year, AIPAC meets to decide whether or not the district is generally meeting the needs of Native students in the district.”
According to MDE, the American Indian Education Aid program uses the district or schools Oct. 1 American Indian student count along with a per-pupil funding formula to determine estimated aid awards. Twenty American Indian students generate a base award of $20,000, and each American Indian student beyond that generates an additional $358.
Also according to MDE, prior to March 1 of each year, the AIPAC must meet to discuss whether or not they concur with the educational offerings that have been extended by the district to American Indian students. If the AIPAC finds that the district and/or school board have been meeting the needs of American Indian students, they issue a vote and resolution of concurrence. If they find that the district and/or school board have not been meeting the needs of American Indian students, they issue a vote and resolution of nonconcurrence. If the vote is one of nonconcurrence, the AIPAC must also provide written recommendations for improvement to the school board at the time of the presentation.
AIPAC’s recommendationsDuring the school board meeting, Thin Elk addressed the committee’s concerns as well as recommendations with board members:
⦁ The AIPAC has requested of the district to meet or exceed the academic outcomes of Native students as compared with their peers. The committee requests the district invest in Indian Education Program strategic planning; specifically outlining how the district will support the one person program with its goals and objectives. Mainly, to close the achievement gap for Native students.
⦁ The AIPAC requests direct time with district representatives to discuss identifying, planning and implementing evidence-based and/or tribal best practices curricula for Native youth K-12 during Native Nations, and through other classes or avenues.
⦁ Native youths continue to report disturbing occurrences of racism and bullying by non-Native peers during school hours with little to no successful outcomes even when reported to school staff.
MDE states that the school board is given 60 days in which to respond, in writing, to the AIPAC recommendations. The board response must be signed by the entire school board and be provided to the AIPAC and submitted to the Office of American Indian Education.
In a verbal response during the meeting, school board member Amy Crosby, thanked Erin for the letter and said she takes everything to heart.
“I appreciate the time you put into this as the chair and really examining of what’s going well and what’s not going well,” Crosby said. “Regardless of the vote, we need to keep doing the work and do it better. The intent is good and hopefully we can become really good partners in the work and achieve a better experience for our students as we move forward.”
The American reached out to AIPAC officials for further comment on the vote of nonconcurrence, but did not receive a response before the deadline for this article.
District works toward concurrenceIn addition, Ouk told the American that this current year and past years, the work has been based on working in partnership with parents to honor areas of gaps they noticed through data sets provided by the district and feedback from parents.
“The letter of nonconcurrence presented in the previous years creates a documented roadmap for the district to work from,” Ouk said. “The letter last year asked the district to focus on implementing opportunities for students to learn about Native cultures and traditions, provide support and guidance to the high school Native American Student Coalition and provide a monthly budget report to the AIPAC.”
Ouk also said to address the request of the 2021-22 letter of nonconcurrence, the district’s American Indian Ed program now offers drum and dance classes, regalia making classes and all fourth-graders do a field trip to Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s Hocokata Ti (this will be on-going).
“Our American Indian Ed Program Coordinator holds regular visits with the high school students and native student groups in elementary, middle school and Bridges Area Learning Center,” Ouk said. “At every AIPAC meeting, a budget report is provided to the AIPAC that outlines areas of spending in the Indian Ed program.”
Ouk added that the district’s AIPAC members have been phenomenal in helping to support and guide the work needed to meet the needs of Native American students.
“The AIPAC helped to organize family night events and food for the meetings. I can’t thank our parents enough for their time and effort they put into this program,” Ouk said. “Next year, MDE is requiring districts and the AIPAC to work together on setting key performance indicators and the vote will be on whether or not the district met those indicators. This is new starting next year and will provide the district with a solid goal to work towards.”
Ouk reiterated that the district’s ultimate goal is to get a vote of concurrence from the district’s parents.
“It is important for us to know whether or not our parents feel like we are meeting the needs of our students,” Ouk said. “However, regardless of the vote, we will continue to strive to do what is right for our students and seek parent input and collaboration to address the needs that exist. Our goal is to create the best learning experience possible for each and everyone of our students.”
For more information on the district’s AIPAC committee visit or https://www.plsas.org/about-us/equity/parent-groups or visit the state’s AIPAC at https://education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/indian/parent/