Last week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison submitted a formal opinion to the Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner calling for the immediate end of school district policies which would allow for students to be denied meals that have unpaid lunch debts and given an “alternative lunch” instead.
But for at least two local school districts, those policies don’t exist.
“This opinion will not affect the school district in any way,” Prior Lake Area Schools Communications Director Kristi Mussman said.
Mussman said when students owe three or more lunches, the child nutrition cashier sends a notice to the parents. After five lunches, a phone call is made.
“The Child Nutrition employee will try the work phone, cell phone and home phone number attempting to at least leave a message,” Mussman said. “In addition, the child nutrition employee will send an Application for Educational Benefits to the household address on file.”
Mussman said that if there is no response and an additional five lunches are owed, the principal will be informed, and potentially the school social worker. The school administration then attempts to contact the parents.
"Students will continue to receive the regular reimbursable lunch per the daily menu during this collection process," Mussman said.
In his opinion, Ellison said an alternate meal “could also bring negative attention, especially if alternate or minimum meals are provided for no reason other than meal debt. If identifiable alternate meals are provided only or primarily to students with outstanding meal debt, these students are clearly identified among their peers as owing meal debt.
“As such, the practice would stigmatize a student. Even if many other students are opting for an alternate meal, the student who has no choice in the matter may, depending on the circumstances of how the meal is presented, feel demeaned or stigmatized,” Ellison said.
Mussman said in Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, there isn’t any stigma associated with students' lunches.
“Child Nutrition employees are to serve every student a regular reimbursable meal regardless of the student’s meal account balance,” Mussman said. “The child nutrition employee will not discuss meal balances with students in any circumstance.”
For the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Schools, Communications Director Aaron Tinklenberg said their policy is that students get lunch no matter what.
“We don't deny a lunch meal to any student or change the food they get based on their account,” Tinklenberg said.
According to Tinklenberg, roughly $43,000 worth of student debts has been accumulated. He said that the vast majority of it is from this year. For PLSAS, that number is close to $19,000, according to Mussman.
In a statement, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said she is pleased with the decision made by Ellison.
“This is an important step forward for our students and our families,” Mueller said. “Every student deserves to be treated with dignity and fed while they’re at school. Differential treatment, lunch shaming or otherwise demeaning or stigmatizing the student for unpaid meal balances must not continue. We will continue to work to ensure all schools have the resources so all children have access to free meals while at school.”
Both Burnsville-Eagan-Savage and Prior Lake-Savage Area schools have ways for community members to make donations. For BESS, people can make donations by going to isd191.org/donations.
For PLSAS, people can make a tax-deductible donation by sending checks to PLSAS Angel Fund, 4540 Tower St. SE, Prior Lake, MN 55372 or by dropping it off at the DSC.