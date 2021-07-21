Dads of Great Students, also known as DOGS, will be partnering with The Wilds Golf Course to host a Friends and Family Golf Scramble on Aug. 5 to support Prior Lake and Savage elementary schools.
Brian Schulz, Westwood Elementary DOGS leader, said the program has actively been seeking businesses to sponsor holes and raffle item donations to raise money for the volunteer program. The proceeds will be used to fund future school projects and to support student learning environments.
“I would like to stress that everyone in our community is welcome to attend this event. Even if people are not interested in golfing, we invite them to come out to help support our local elementary schools,” said Schulz. “We are still collecting a lot of fantastic raffle items and hole sponsorships that are being generously donated by local businesses.”
Schulz said he is hopeful the fundraiser will help the DOGS program recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are coming off a rough year for everyone and hoping this event will invigorate the community and help us support future DOGS projects for Prior Lake and Savage elementary schools,” said Schulz. “We were still active last year. We didn’t meet very much but we did two mud kitchens for the school and we got a bunch of carts for the teachers to help them move their classroom outside.”
What is DOGS?According to Scott Sanborn, Glendale Elementary School DOGS leader and event organizer, the DOGS program initially stood for Dads of Glendale Students that was established about 15 years ago and has transitioned to Dads of Great Students.
“I do not know who the first handful of DOGS members were, but I know that Principal Richardson was key in helping the group get started for Glendale. The DOGS were originally formed so that fathers who wanted to be more involved with their kid’s schools had an avenue or a resource to turn to to help them be more involved,” said Sanborn.
“Since the start we have worked closely with our elementary school principals, faculty, staff, and PTC groups to help support our schools. Typically we do this by volunteering at school events and conducting small construction, renovation and landscaping projects for our schools to help create the best possible learning experience for our children while they attend Prior Lake Savage Area Schools district.”
Sanborn said there are currently DOGS programs set up at Glendale, Jeffers Pond, Red Tail Ridge, Five Hawks, Westwood and most recently Hamilton Ridge.
“We are also working with both La ola del lago at Grainwood and the Pre-K at Edgewood to help them continue to grow their groups as well. Currently we have approximately 150 members in just Glendale’s group alone so if we spread that out among the other five groups we have about 900 members give or take,” said Sanborn. “Although we have that many members already, we also welcome any alumni DOGS, future DOGS, or DOGettes to come to help at our events or attend our meetings. In our mind the more the merrier since our main goal is to benefit our schools.”
Getting involved
Sanborn, who has four children, said he wanted to join the program mainly to be more involved with his kids at school.
“What I also wanted out of the group was to meet other dads that had the same thoughts that I did,” he said. “When I moved up here, I didn’t really know anyone and I was looking for a way to meet other people. I actually took over the leader role of the Glendale group right before COVID-19 hit so I am very excited to see where we can take our group now that the majority of the mandates are lifted and we can get back to being DOGS”
Schulz is a father of two children, Berit who will be a sixth-grader this year and Anders who will be in first-grade. He said he got involved with DOGS and was very active in the program when his daughter was attending Jeffers Pond Elementary School.
“When my daughter moved to Westwood for its SAGE program we went to Westwood to tour the school when she went into third-grade. We were looking around and my wife noticed there wasn’t a DOGS program,” said Schulz. “My wife said I should start one and I got it going at Westwood. I started off inviting other dads to meet with the Jeffers guys and overtime we were doing our own stuff.”
Schulz said over the years, DOGS has transitioned to not just fathers, but father figures.
“I wouldn’t even say it’s exclusively male these days. The more involvement, the better for kid’s development,” said Schulz. “I know Westwood has 168 contacts on our list. Some of them are moms who sign up their husbands and they prod them when something is coming up.”
Schulz and Sanborn encourage fathers and father figures of Prior Lake and Savage elementary school children to join DOGS to be more involved with their children’s education.
“You do not have to be jack handy to be a member of the DOGS. We do so many different things for our schools from general labor type tasks to just volunteering to help at school events that there is a job for any and every DOG,” said Sanborn.
For more information on the golf fundraiser or the DOGS program, visit www.glendaledads.com or email dadsofgreatstudents@gmail.com