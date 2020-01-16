Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools students will be released two hours early on Friday, Jan. 17, ahead of a winter storm that's expected to cover the metro in several inches of snow and low temperatures, the district announced Thursday.
The district canceled afternoon preschool for Circle of Friends students but said that Kids' Company, Circle of Friends full-day preschool and the WAVE program will remain open for families until 4 p.m.
High school students were already scheduled to have the day off, but the district said all after-school and evening activities were cancelled, including practices and games at the middle and high schools.
The Twin Cities National Weather Service has listed all of the metro area in a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The weather service is predicting winds up to 45 mph on Saturday. The service's weather alert notes travel could move from difficult to hazardous during the evening commute as blowing snow reduces visibility on the roads.