The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board held a study session (originally to be held on Nov. 8 and then later on Nov. 22) ahead of its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 13.
PLSAS officials presented the district’s E-12 Educational Equity and Excellence Plan, which focuses on the implementation of culturally responsive teaching strategies and learning environments, family engagement strategies and professional development strategies.
During the meeting, Superintendent Teri Staloch said that there is much work to be done and the district has been working closely with students and student leaders on how to make things better.
“While we’ve been engaged in district-wide equity work for the past several years, we’ve always known that equity work is ongoing. We know we have much more to do, evidenced by our achievement gaps,” said Staloch. “But more importantly, the voices of our students who are telling us that the work we’re doing is not making the impact that they need for their lived experiences in our schools. We’ve heard some of their experiences and concerns and we’ve also heard from students some possible action steps in making things better.”
Staloch added that the district has a zero tolerance on racism and hate speech and is committed to improve students’ well-being.
“While there are no easy answers to end racism, homophobia and hatred that harms the safety and well-being of others — we know we must interrupt practices, actions, words and systems that harm the dignity and well-being of our students,” she said.
Who are the
students of PLSAS?Sam Ouk, director of equity and inclusion, presented several statistics of the PLSAS student body.
Ouk said according to the Minnesota Department of Education, 77.2% of students in PLSAS were white, 5.6% Hispanic, 0.7% American Indian, 5.2% Asian, 5.7% Black and 5.6% were two or more races.
“Looking at the data pieces, one might say Prior Lake is not a very diverse district,” said Ouk. “However, in Prior Lake, we have over 60 languages spoken in our district. The top five being Spanish, Somali, Russian, Vietnamese and Khmer — which is the name of the language of Cambodian speakers.”
Ouk said taking a closer look, Prior Lake offers even more diversity.
“Along with that diversity, we also have 133 American Indian students in the district. We have students from all over the world from six of the seven continents and we also have one of the largest Russian speaking populations in the state,” said Ouk.
Dave Brown, Bridges Area Learning Center administrator, also presented the district’s focus of equity work over the past six years.
“We began prioritizing equity work six years ago with culturally and linguistically responsive teaching strategies for all staff. Since then we have also engaged in an umbrella of programming to to support equity and diversity in our schools,” said Brown. “That includes social-emotional learning, elevating student voices and conducting student engagements around these issues.”
Response to
racist videoOuk also shed light on the district’s immediate response after receiving the initial report of the racist video that went viral last month.
“The morning that the video broke out, administrators at the high school made a statement to students, staff and families condemning it. We pulled together a group of our student advisory council — these are student leaders from our cultural groups — student council and even student athletes,” said Ouk. “We met on the day after the video was released to discuss our response and we have continued to meet with them on a regular basis.”
Ouk said Principal John Bezek also held class-level meetings the week of Nov. 29, splitting each grade level into three sections and brought them into the auditorium to address the video.
“Our Coalition of Students of Color at the high school held ‘Healing Circles’ for BIPOC students. Other students had opportunities to meet with councilors to address their needs in terms to responses to the videos,” said Ouk. “Prior Lake High School also used Dec. 1 early release to talk about micro-aggressions, racial slurs and taking a stance for zero tolerance on derogatory terms.”
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools and the cities of Savage, Prior Lake and Credit River also hosted a community discussion on racial equity and healing on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Club Prior in Prior Lake, facilitated by Seema Pothini, a local resident and racial equity consultant.
According to a press release from the cities, the event (Community and Coffee Conversation) is an opportunity to discuss racial equity and racial healing.
Ouk said hopefully the event will continue monthly.