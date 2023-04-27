The Child Nutrition Services team at Five Hawks Elementary have begun to harvest their first lettuce plants from their new tower garden, according to a press release by Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.
By mid-April the team had about 25 lettuce plants, and about a half dozen basil plants growing in the tower. They also had about 100 more seeds planted.
According to the press release, once those seeds germinate, they’re ready to be put under the lights in order to grow big enough to plant.
Five Hawks received the Tower Garden through a SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Program) grant which supports community-driven solutions to expand opportunities for healthy eating and active living, according to district officials.