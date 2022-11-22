Third-grade students from Five Hawks Elementary School switched roles acted as teachers and taught school board members a Fundations demonstration lesson during the Laker Pride portion of the school board meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.

According to the district, Fundations is a K-3 word-work curriculum and a key component to a balanced literacy program. Balanced literacy is a framework used for instructional planning and teaching. The components’ contents are presented through explicit, structured lessons. Teacher observations and assessments determine what drives instructions and how it is delivered: whole group, small group or to individuals. It is the goal of balanced literacy to move students to the edge of their competencies as independent readers and writers.

Tags

Events