Third-grade students from Five Hawks Elementary School switched roles acted as teachers and taught school board members a Fundations demonstration lesson during the Laker Pride portion of the school board meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.
According to the district, Fundations is a K-3 word-work curriculum and a key component to a balanced literacy program. Balanced literacy is a framework used for instructional planning and teaching. The components’ contents are presented through explicit, structured lessons. Teacher observations and assessments determine what drives instructions and how it is delivered: whole group, small group or to individuals. It is the goal of balanced literacy to move students to the edge of their competencies as independent readers and writers.
The primary goals of Fundations are to raise the reading proficiency of all students and teaches them phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary, high frequency words, handwriting and spelling.
Michael Thomas, superintendent of PLSAS, said he would like to showcase different schools within the district at each business meeting so that the board and the community will get a better understanding of what’s happening in the classroom.
“Not only are you going to hear from the students themselves but also how this work aligns to their declared priorities and goals which ultimately feed up to our district,” Thomas said. “I’ve been waiting for this for about three weeks and I’m super excited. It’s always good to have our students.”
The students who were recognized with certificates for the work they did in demonstrating the Fundations program to the school board are Crosby Anttila, Giada Guastella, Miles Beaudette, Quinn Mathis, Owen Lindell and Olivia Francis.
“We wanted to give you a little bit of an idea of how systematic and comprehensive the program is,” said Katy Schuerman, Five Hawks principal. “That’s what our students do in kindergarten, first, second and third grade for 30 minutes a day. We hope it gives you a sense of what we’re doing in our classrooms each day.”