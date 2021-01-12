The Jan. 11 organizational meeting of the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Board of Education began with the welcoming of a familiar face and two new ones to the board.
Re-elected board member Mary Frantz and newcomers Julie Bernick and Amy Crosby were officially sworn in to four-year terms on the board.
The three won their seats on the board during the November election with four other candidates also vying for the seats.
During the meeting, the board also held the election of officers for chairperson, vice chair and treasurer.
Sitting board member Stacey Ruelle was the sole nomination for board chair and elected as such. Michael Nelsen was elected vice chair/clerk and Jonathan Drewes was named treasurer.
Board compensation for the 2021 school year will remain the same at $6,000 per year with the board chair receiving an additional $500, the vice-chair/clerk receiving an additional $300 and the board treasurer receiving an additional $300 for service during the year.
Previous board members Lee Shimek, who served as board chair, and Melissa Enger were honored at a Dec. 14 meeting of the board for their years of service.